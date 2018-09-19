‘The Conners’ New Promo Features ‘Roseanne’ Voices From The Past

The spinoff series can't ignore the past as it dives into the Conners clan's future without their matriarch.

It’s time to meet The Conners. While the family on the upcoming ABC sitcom is already well known to TV fans, the Roseanne spinoff will show the beloved clan in a whole new way when it kicks off next month with the premiere episode, “Keep on Truckin’.”

ABC released two new teasers for The Conners—one video and one audio, which are posted below— and while it’s already been established that the family will move on without their matriarch (Roseanne Barr), the promos pay homage to the recent past.

In a 15-second video, the Conner clan is reintroduced to fans with still photos of Dan, Darlene, DJ, Jackie, and Becky as the 1994 Blues Travelers song, “Run Around,” plays in the background. (Fun fact: Blues Traveler frontman John Popper played harmonica and sang the lyrics to the theme song on the ninth season of the original Roseanne series.)

In a 30-second audio promo, familiar one-liners from two episodes of Roseanne’s 10th season (“Dress to Impress” and “Go Cubs”) are used to reintroduce the main cast of the show to viewers.

Patriarch Dan Conner (John Goodman) can be heard saying a line from the episode “Dress to Impress,” with, “11 a.m. beer, huh? Well, it’s 9 a.m. somewhere. Pass one over.”

Roseanne’s sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) also says a line from that episode.

“You think I’m smart, don’t you? Yeah.”

And the grown Conner kids are heard spouting lines from the recently canceled revival series. Becky (Lecy Goranson) says, “I’m 33 and I’m the baby of the family,” followed by Darlene (Sara Gilbert) clapping back with, “Oh, I love this game. If you’re 33, can I be an astronaut?”

DJ Conner (Michael Fishman) is later heard saying a line from the Roseanne episode “Go Cubs” when he tells his dad, “I’ve been out here watching you rebuild bikes and drink since I was 5. I’m real good at both now.”

The words “What’s Next?,” an ongoing theme for the Roseanne spinoff, appear on the screen along with The Conners logo.

The Roseanne Barr-less promos are a stark reminder that the show will go on without its iconic main character.

While ABC has been mum on how Barr, who was fired by the network after posting a racist tweet in May, will be written out of the show, Goodman recently slipped to The Sunday Times that his character will “be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead.” And last week, during an appearance on Brandon Straka’s YouTube show Walk Away, Barr potentially spoiled the new series by saying her character will die of an opioid overdose.

While they weren’t featured in the two new promos, child actors Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jayden Rey will also reprise their roles as the Conner grandchildren (Harris, Mark, and Mary, respectively) in the spinoff series. Other familiar faces, including Johnny Galecki (David Healy on the original Roseanne series), are also expected to appear.

You can see (and hear) the new Conners promos below.

The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.