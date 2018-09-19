Kourtney Kardashian Doesn’t Think A Man Her Own Age Could Keep Up With Her, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is rumored to be dating model/actor Luka Sabbat, 20, and she reportedly has a good reason for dating a man that is half of her age.

According to a Sept. 19 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian may be pushing 40, but she sure doesn’t feel like it. Sources tell the outlet that the mother of three loves dating guys that are younger than her, and that because she has so much energy, she doesn’t think a man her own age could keep up with her.

“Kourtney really doesn’t feel like she’s almost 40, she’s actually feeling younger than she has in years. She’s never felt sexier or more in control and dating younger guys just adds to her feeling of empowerment. Right now Kourtney just wants to have fun, she’s got young energy and honestly questions whether a guy her own age could even keep up with her,” an insider dished.

The source goes on to state that because Kardashian dated Scott Disick for nearly 10 years while she was in her 20s and 30s that she feels like she “missed out” on dating young guys. Kourtney and Scott share three children together, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. However, being a mother hasn’t stopped her from wanting to sow some of her wild oats.

“Kourtney started dating Scott when she was still in her twenties. She doesn’t regret anything because she has her beautiful kids thanks to that relationship, but she does feel like she missed out on a lot. Dating all these younger guys is Kourtney’s way of making up for lost time,” the source states.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s family members may not be on board with her decision to date Luka Sabbat, who is 19 years younger than she is.

Sources tell Radar Online that upon finding out that Kourtney was dating Luka, her sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, were stunned. Khloe allegedly told Kourt to “grow the f–k up,” while Kim thinks that she is “starved for attention.”

Meanwhile, Scott Disick allegedly believes that his baby mama may be trying to “one up” him by dating a 20-year-old model, which is exactly what he is doing. Scott currently dates Sofia Richie, who celebrated her 20th birthday with her beau in Mexico last month.

Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, has even seemingly spoken out about her new romance with Sabbat, posting a quote about fake love to his Instagram story this week.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!