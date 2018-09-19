Carmen Electra’s Nude Photoshoot Shows The Model Looking Better Than Ever!

It’s been decades since Carmen Electra flaunted her rockin’ body in Baywatch, but the 46-year-old is as gorgeous as ever, as her latest photoshoot is a testament.

The model took to Instagram to share recent photos of herself posing completely au naturel, showing that age has no bearing on beauty. Electra posted two sets of three photos each.

The sizzling photos were taken by famed photographer Eli Russell Linnetz who has photographed the likes of Lady Gaga and the Kardashian family, as reported by Women’s Health magazine.

As a former Playboy model, Carmen Electra is no stranger to baring it all in front of the camera, Women’s Health magazine noted. The beauty has posed for the provocative magazine at least five times.

In the first set of photos, the beauty is posing on silk, lavender sheets naked, leaving little to the imagination. In the first photo, she is sitting with her back toward the camera, leaving a g-string tan line apparent; in the second, she is lying on her stomach with her left leg propped up slightly; and in the third she is sitting facing the front, leaning forward as she looks seductively into the camera. In this set, she opted for a glam look, with her hair pinned up and dark eye makeup.

In the second set, Electra’s hair is down and she is wearing no underwear and a top and boots featuring stars and the red, white, and blue of the United States. The set for this photoshoot includes a motorcycle. In the first photo, she is seated on the bike facing the camera; in the second, she is lying on her right side on the ground in front of the bike, resting her head on her hand. In the third photo, Electra is sitting on the ground facing the camera with her arm up behind her head.

Electra has credited drinking a lot of water for her healthy skin and ability to control her weight, she said in an interview with The Cut in 2016. Besides drinking water, the model said she often skips the gym, preferring to dance and workout at home instead. The key to a healthy lifestyle, she said, is worrying less.

“Stop worrying so much, things usually work out. I used to worry myself so much where I didn’t sleep or I didn’t take care of myself, but when I looked back it was meaningless. I look back and think about things that I’ve missed, being happy because I was so worried about something silly. I don’t want to look back at things with regrets,” she told The Cut.