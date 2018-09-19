Khloe Kardashian Scared That Tristan Thompson Will Cheat Again As New NBA Season Approaches, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian is allegedly worried about the start of the brand-new NBA season, and what it could mean for her relationship with baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian is terrified for Tristan Thompson to return to Cleveland for the new season and be out on the road for away games following his shocking cheating scandal back in April.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online just days before the reality TV star gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

Sources tell the outlet that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is now beginning to feel anxious as Cleveland Cavaliers training camp is right around the corner.

“As the NBA season approaches, Khloe is beginning to get anxious, worried and downright terrified of what will become of her and Tristan. Khloe feels like their relationship barely survived last season and she has no idea how she will manage several months with her baby daddy on the road again,” an insider dished.

In the months since the cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly worked very hard to keep their relationship together and repair the broken trust. However, Khloe can’t help but be a little paranoid when Tristan is out of her sight.

“She can’t stand worrying about where Tristan is at, who he is with and what he is doing,” the source stated, adding that Thompson is often checking in with Kardashian and that he “shares his location with her on his cell phone.”

However, Khloe is reportedly trying to stay positive despite all of her doubt and worry. She has a daughter to raise and a business to run, so she can’t spend all of her time worrying about what Tristan is doing when he’s out on the road.

“Tristan’s very aware that it’s going to be tough on Khloe, and he’s doing all he can to ease her mind and convince her that he’s faithful and committed to staying that way when he’s on the road,” the insider claims.

Last year, Khloe Kardashian moved to Cleveland with Tristan Thompson for the duration of the NBA season. However, she may have second thoughts about that this year. The new mom is said to be really happy living back in Calabasas with her famous family and hasn’t decided if she and True will go back to Ohio this fall.

“The upcoming season is presenting a lot of challenges for Khloe and Tristan, and things are not easy.”

