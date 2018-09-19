‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Eileen Davidson Shares Saddest Countdown Ever

The Young and the Restless star, Eileen Davidson, who plays Ashley Abbott on the number one CBS Daytime drama, is wrapping up her run on the show soon.

The Daytime Emmy winning actress took to Instagram to document her final days filming in Genoa City. She posted a short clip from her point of view walking into work. Davidson captioned her video, “Saddest countdown… #youngandrestless#4moredays.”

In a wistful tone, Davidson narrated her adventure:

“Wow. So here’s the countdown. I’m leaving this place in four days. There’s some of our crew people up there. The first time I walked in here, I was not even 23 years old. How crazy is that? Okay. Four more days. I love this place. It changed my life in every single way, and I met my husband here too. Wow.”

Davidson met her husband, Vincent Van Patten when he portrayed a short-term role of Ashley’s boyfriend during a cruise on Y&R.

In 1982, Davidson caught the eye of producers, and she began working at Y&R originating the role of Ashley. She left the show in 1988, and then Brenda Epperson Doumani took over her part as Ashley for a while. During her time away from helping weave the fabric of Genoa City, Davidson starred in a primetime TV show and several movies.

In 1993, Davidson started portraying Kristen Black on Days of Our Lives. Ultimately, she portrayed five characters on DOOL. In 2014, the actress won her first Emmy when she took home the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Throughout the years, Davidson was on and off the show, but and in 2006, she received her pink slip from the show due to a lack of storyline. Shortly after that, she reprised the role of Ashley in Y&R’s sister soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful. Later, the actress returned to Y&R and has portrayed one of the Abbott siblings as her schedule allowed. She also appeared on the reality TV show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from 2014 to 2018. This past April, Davidson took home the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work as Ashley.

In last June, Inquisitr reported that Davidson decided to leave daytime citing she wanted “Time for a little more control over my day today!” Looking at her Instagram, it appears as if she’s already enjoying more time with her sweet family.

If she wraps up filming just a couple of days from now, she might be out of the storyline in later September or early October, as filming is a few weeks ahead of the show. Currently, Ashley is involved in a new relationship with Neil (Kristoff St. John), and she’s also working with Kyle (Michael Mealor) to bring down her brother, Billy (Jason Thompson) who’s currently Jabot CEO.

Fans are sad to see her go. One summed up the feelings beautiful commenting, “so sad to see you go, I have watched Y&R since I was a teenager and I just retired this summer. Enjoy your freedom from the daily grind.”