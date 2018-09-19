Kourtney Kardashian’s Sisters Think She’s Looking For Attention By Dating Much Younger Model, Per ‘Radar’

Kourtney Kardashian is rumored to be dating model Luka Sabbat, who is 19 years younger than she is, and her sisters are allegedly “creeped out” by the fact that she’s seeing someone so much younger.

According to a Sept. 18 report by Radar Online, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, has been spotted out with Luka Sabbat, 20, multiple times over the past week. The dating rumors are heating up, and Kourt’s sisters are said to be stunned that she would date someone half her age.

Sources tell the outlet that Luka is friends with Kourtney’s sister, Kendall Jenner.

“He is younger than both of them and the worst part is that Kourtney thinks that it makes her hotter.”

“Kourtney told Kim and Khloe that she will never date anyone older than half her age and Khloe told her that she really needs to grow the f–k up. Kim thinks she is just starving for attention and cannot believe that she would go for Luka,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, 35, is allegedly “convinced” that she is trying to “one up him” by dating a 20-year-old. Disick is also dating a 20-year-old model, Sofia Richie. “No one approves of this barely legal cling-on,” the insider stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney’s former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 25, also seemingly disapproves of her new relationship. The model took to his Instagram story to post a message on Tuesday, and many fans believe he was throwing shade at his ex’s new romance.

“I appreciate the love. Even when it’s fake. I think it’s beautiful that you can go against your own heart. For my sake,” Bendjima wrote via social media on Tuesday, crediting the quote to Mustafa the Poet.

Meanwhile, People Magazine sources are singing a different tune when it comes to Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Luka Sabbat. The magazine reports that Kourt’s family approves of the relationship and that they are just happy to be rid of Younes.

“All of their friends know she’s head over heels for Luka. None of her friends liked Younes, and they all love Luka even though he’s only 20! They think he’s good for her, and he’s a very down to earth and good guy,” an insider dished of Kardashian’s rumored new relationship with the Grown-ish star.

