Tamera Mowry Says Husband Is ‘Not A Racist’ For Working At Fox News

The Real host Tamera Mowry spoke out in defense of her husband, Adam Housley, who worked at Fox News for 17 years, against those calling him “a racist.”

“There are some people who think my husband is a racist because he worked for a certain channel,” the former teen star remarked on the Tuesday, September 18 episode of the talk series.

“I’m going to look in that camera right there and let everybody know: my husband is not a racist.”

Mowry’s statement came after a discussion where the panel was discussing Julie Chen, who announced she was leaving The Talk after her husband, Les Moonves, was fired from CBS following sexual misconduct allegations, according to a report by Us Weekly.

“My heart goes out to her. Because one, she still probably loves him,” Adrienne Bailon Houghton said during the episode.

“I think of my marriage, and I think of, ‘Oh my god, god forbid something like this were to ever happen,’ I think you have to do some soul-searching, and the soul-searching has to be, one, do you think he really did it?”

Fellow host Loni Love remarked following Bailon Houghton’s comment, “I think it’s appropriate that she leaves. I think it’s appropriate because … to me, you’re talking about women’s issues, you’re talking about things … it would look hypocritical.”

The evening before The Real episode aired, Housley posted the following messages on Twitter.

“This is just for clarification so if you see any stupid people spewing lies…per usual…have them refer to this tweet. @TameraMowryTwo and I did not support Trump or Hillary and nowhere has there ever been anything said to prove such,” he wrote.

“No I am not racist, or insensitive, or any other crap you spew. Yes, I love people from all walks of life. I love to cook, be with my kids, coach soccer, tell stories, music of all types, people of all types,” he continued.

“My daughter is being taught to be a strong woman. One who comes from amazing families with diverse backgrounds. My son is being taught to be a strong man. One who comes from diverse backgrounds and amazing families,” he remarked on the social media site.

Housley was a senior reporter at Fox until August of 2018.

He reportedly left his position with the network in order to spend more time with his family, according to Us Weekly.

Housley is a father of two children with wife Tamera: John Tanner and Ariah Talea.