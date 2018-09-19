Gisele Bundchen Looks Completely Unrecognizable On The Cover Of ‘Vogue Italy’

Gisele sported a completely new look in a new photo shoot.

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen showed off a completely new look on the cover of the October 2018 issue of Vogue Italy. The star shared a look at her latest magazine cover on her Instagram page on September 19, which showed her rocking an entirely new look complete with red hair, pale skin, and severe makeup including a bold dark red lip.

In the caption of the snap, Gisele revealed that she was actually channeling the Italian singer Mina Mazzini for the shoot, who the supermodel described as being the “most iconic Italian singer of all times,” which is why she looked so strikingly different.

The Brazilian star told fans just how much fun she had transforming into the singer.

“It’s always fun when I get to play different roles while modeling and feel what is like to look completely different,” Bundchen told her 14.7 million followers on the social media site before then giving a shout out to the very talented glam squad who made her look completely unrecognizable on the cover of the Italian fashion magazine.

“Thank you to my sweet friends @luigiandiango @gb65 @efarneti @patti_wilson @danielhernandezdh and @ginaedwards_ for making me look like the most iconic italian singer of all times for a day @mina_mazzini_official,” Bundchen wrote, adding a kissing emoji to her caption before then sharing the same message in her native language, Portuguese.

A number of fans then left messages on the photo, commenting on just how different Gisele looks as she channeled Mina for the magazine cover.

“Holy moly didn’t even know it was [you],” one fan commented on the snap uploaded by Bundchen this week, while another wrote online that they thought it was “so amazing when you transform so fully.”

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“WOW talk about different!” a third fan then wrote in the comments section after seeing Gisele transform for the cover. “Glad you had fun @gisele, thanks for continually spreading creativity and happiness!”

But while Bundchen may be looking completely unrecognizable on her latest magazine cover, it was just two weeks ago that the star was meeting her doppelganger.

As reported by Boston Globe last month, the star had her own wax figure unveiled at Dreamworks Wax Museum in Boston recently, which she then proudly showed off on her official Instagram page.

Posting a snap of herself posing with her wax figure as she lifted up her hair, Gisele, who actually has a twin sister, joked about the figure’s uncanny likeness to her as she joked online that it looked like there was another her in the room.

“Look who I saw in Boston today. Another me!” the model and wife of Tom Brady captioned the photo on Instagram.