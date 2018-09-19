Kourtney Kardashian’s Mom Style Is On Point As She Takes Her Kids To The Park

Kourtney Kardashian was in full mom mode on Tuesday as she took her kids to enjoy a fun day at the park.

According to a Sept. 18 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and her three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, headed out to play at the park on Tuesday in Malibu.

Kourtney was also dressed in her classic mom style for the outing. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned a tight, white tank top with some high-waisted, light-colored jeans, and a pair of snakeskin heeled boots, which fans have been seen her wear multiple times over the past week.

The mother of three wore her shoulder-length dark hair parted down the middle and straight for the fun day at the park and sported a pair of trendy sunglasses to complete her look.

Kourtney Kardashian’s kids were also wearing casual, yet trendy styles for their day of fun in the sun. Mason wore shorts, a white t-shirt, and a sweatshirt with white sneakers, while Penelope dressed it up a bit with a colorful printed dress and red cowboy boots as she held her mother’s hand throughout the day. Little Reign donned black pants and a white graphic t-shirt with black sneakers.

Kardashian was seen playing with her kids at the park as she pushed them on the swings while Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras filmed the entire thing.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s day out with her children comes after a busy weekend for the reality star. On Friday night, Kourtney was spotted having dinner with model/actor Luka Sabbat at Hollywood hot spot The Nice Guy.

Saturday was a day of celebrating and fun for Kardashian, who woke up early to meet up with friends to make lunch for the homeless in honor of her close friend Steph Shepherd’s birthday. Later that night, Kourt jetted off to Chicago for the opening of TAO nightclub, where she partied with friends such as Johnathan Cheba and Malika Haqq. Luka was also at her side for the event.

Sources tell People Magazine that Kourtney Kardashian is really enjoying the time she’s been spending with Luka Sabbat since her split from Younes Bendjima in early August.

“All of their friends know she’s head over heels for Luka. None of her friends liked Younes, and they all love Luka even though he’s only 20! They think he’s good for her, and he’s a very down to earth and good guy,” an insider said of the relationship.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!