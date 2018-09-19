How To Watch Benfica Vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream, Find Online Video For UEFA Matchup

The German champions begin their European journey under new coach Niko Kovac.

German champions Bayern Munich begin their European journey on Wednesday night, traveling to Portuguese heavyweights Benfica in their first game of the Champions League campaign.

Benfica

Benfica had a 2017-18 season to forget. Not only did they lose out the Liga NOS to Porto, but they also suffered the worst Champions League campaign in recent memory, failing to muster a single point in the group stages. However, Benfica seem to have hit the ground running in the current season, leading the league table after four games.

But Bayern Munich are a different kettle of fish and Benfica’s coach Rui Vitoria is well aware of the task facing them. Even so, Benfica will have every reason to stay upbeat considering the Portuguese club proved a very difficult opposition the last time they came up against the Bavarian giants in the same competition back in the 2015/16 season. Pep Guardiola’s Bayern Munich managed to squeeze in a hard-fought 3-2 aggregate victory over the two legs but was made to work for it.

Benfica would also be hoping to put an end to a disappointing run of games in the competition at home, having lost three of their previous five Champions League games at the Estadio De Luz. The Portuguese side is expected to be without Sébastien Corchia and Tyronne Ebuehi on Wednesday, while Eduardo Salvio, Lubomir Fejsa, Filip Krovinovic, and Jonas are doubts.

Meanwhile, Alfa Semedo may be required to deputize in central midfield if Fejsa fails to recover from injury in time.

Bayern Munich

The German champions have got to a great start in the domestic campaign, winning three out of three under new coach Niko Kovac. They would be looking to overturn their European form this season, having been knocked out of the competition by Spanish sides consecutively for the past five seasons. For a club with the stature of Bayern Munich, that is a deeply disappointing statistic, but coach Kovac will be confident of starting the Champions League with a win on the road.

Bayern would have to live up to their reputation of being one of the favorites of the tournament, but Kovac is not taking anything for granted. He is set to make a whole host of changes from the Bayern team that defeated Bayer Leverkusen last week in the Bundesliga.

Manuel Neuer is expected to make his first Champions League appearance since the 2016-17 season after missing out last year with an injury. Mats Hummels will partner with Niklas Sule in the heart of the defense, while Joshua Kimmich and David Alaba are expected to occupy the full-back roles against Benfica.

Javi Martinez might start if Leon Goretzka is not fit enough to play in Lisbon.

