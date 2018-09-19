Donald Trump Jr. And Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Will No Longer Be Hosted By Montana Restaurant

President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle have been turned away from a Bozeman, Montana, restaurant after planning to host a campaign rally for Republican Matt Rosendale on the premises, reports Newsweek.

The Midtown Tavern told the couple that they were no longer welcome, explaining to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that “We definitely don’t want to take political sides. That’s never our intention. We just try to stay politically neutral.”

Trump Jr. and the former Fox News personality were supposed to speak at the restaurant on behalf of the GOP candidate next week to help him raise his profile. Rosendale will be facing off against Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) in the November midterm elections.

Sources revealed that the restaurant owners, Josh and Justine Palmer, were unaware that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle’s visit was for a campaign rally, which is why they decided to cancel. They also reportedly claimed that their facilities could not house the number of people attending the event, writes Newsweek.

Rosendale’s campaign has been forced to find an alternative space for the event, confirming “We’ve had over 200 people RSVP for the event in less than four hours and we’re looking for a new venue to accommodate the unprecedented demand for the campaign rally with Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle.”

Donald Trump Jr. to stump for Rosendale in Bozeman, but location up in air https://t.co/0jSkmUBYdR — Bozeman Chronicle (@bozchron) September 18, 2018

President Trump’s eldest son has been busy stirring up controversy, making comments on social media about Hurricane Florence and the woman who claimed Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school.

The first incident involved Trump Jr. tweeting a photo of Anderson Cooper standing in waist-high flood water while reporting about floodwaters in North Carolina, according to HuffPost. Trump Jr.’s caption read, “It’s a shame that CNN’s ratings are down 41%. What’s worse is there’s a simple solution that they refuse to accept. Stop Lying to try to make @realDonaldTrump look bad.” The only problem is that the photo was not taken during Hurricane Florence, but instead during Hurricane Ike many years ago.

Cooper clapped back at Donald Trump’s son, saying “The idea that I am kneeling in water to make it look deep is frankly idiotic…I didn’t see him down in North Carolina in the last few days helping out, lending a hand, but I’m sure he was busy doing something important besides just tweeting lies.”

The other controversial incident involved the claim by 51-year-old college clinical psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school. Trump Jr. took to Instagram to post an image of a fake classroom note from “Bret” to “Cindy.” The note read, “Hi Cindy. Will you be my girlfreind,” followed by two check boxes labeled “yes” and “no,” and ending with “Love Bret.”

Trump Jr.’s sarcastic caption read, “Oh boy… the Dems and their usual nonsense games really have him on the ropes now. Finestein had the letter in July and saved it for the eve of his vote… honorable as always. I believe this is a copy for full transparency.”