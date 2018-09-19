Johnny Galecki Looks Madly In Love In New Photo With Girlfriend Alaina Meyer

The 'Big Bang Theory' star has a new leading lady.

Johnny Galecki has a new leading lady. The Big Bang Theory star shared a new photo to Instagram making his relationship status crystal clear: Dude is taken.

In a sweet social media snap, which you can see below, the 43-year old actor gazes lovingly at his new girlfriend, 21-year-old model Alaina Meyer. Galecki captioned the pic by writing that the two had a “wonderful” evening.

Galecki has tagged Meyer in previous photos, including a cozy shot on a motorcycle last month, but this latest shot seems to solidify that these two are getting serious. Meyer has even visited her actor boyfriend on the set of his CBS sitcom, People reports.

Galecki and Meyer apparently also visited Tahiti Beach in the Bahamas earlier this summer, and while neither tagged each other in photos during their vacation, Galecki shared a photograph of himself hugging a bikinied woman with a large heart tattoo on her thigh as they stood on the beach. Meyer has a tattoo that matches the woman in the beach photo, and she later commented on the actor’s post, writing, “My love” followed by three heart emojis just two days after she posted her own photo taken on a Tahiti beach.

You can see Johnny Galecki’s new photo, which makes no mistake that he is with girlfriend Alaina Meyer below.

Now that Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer are Instagram official, E! News reports that things could be even more serious than fans realized. Indeed, some followers chalked off the Tahiti beach hug photo as a friend zone snap.

But earlier this month, Meyer posted a pic of her new ink, which further highlighted her relationship with the TV star. On Sept. 1, Meyer shared a photo that showed the initials “JG” written in large block letters with a skull underneath on her arm. Galecki got a similar tattoo, with the initials “AMM” with a heart underneath it.

And in addition to that Tahiti trip, the duo recently traveled to Chicago where they posed at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, then they later trekked to the Santa Barbara Bowl before taking in a Jack White concert.

Johnny Galecki has never been married, but the Big Bang Theory star has had two previous relationships with his TV co-stars. Galecki dated his Big Bang co-star Kaley Cuoco for two years until breaking up in December 2009, and he also dated his Roseanne co-star, Sara Gilbert, in the 1990s. The actor has also been linked with Laura Harris and Kelsey Harper.