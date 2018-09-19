Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Curves While Visiting Kanye West’s Office In L.A.

Khloe Kardashian hit the town on Tuesday as she was spotted showing off her post-baby body in L.A.

According to a Sept. 18 report by Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian turned heads this week when she stepped out to visit her brother-in-law Kanye West’s offices in Calabasas.

Khloe donned a form-fitting black spandex bodysuit and added a pop of color by wearing a bright pink and orange windbreaker over the outfit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and in loose waves.

The new mom completed the look by adding minimal jewelry and sporting a pair of dark sunglasses. She also rocked a pair of white Nike limited edition sneakers that cost more than $700, which fans have seen her wear multiple times over the past few days, and carried a pink handbag.

After Khloe Kardashian emerged from Kanye West’s office, she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup and had put her hair in a messy bun.

During her time at Kanye’s office, Khloe was joined by Scott Disick, who arrived on the scene wearing an all-black outfit and white Nike sneakers. He wore a pair of trendy sunglasses and a watch on his wrist. His hair was slicked back in his usual hairstyle, and he arrived without his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, on his arm.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently revealed on the family’s reality TV series that she had chosen her sister, Kim Kardashian, to be the legal guardian of her daughter in the event that something should happen to her and/or her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe admitted that it was a struggle to choose between her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, as guardian for her child. However, in the end, she decided that Kim’s parenting style best matched how she envisioned raising her daughter, True.

“I am a huge planner, I love to be prepared. That’s just how I am. I always thought Kourtney would be the godparent of my child, but lately, I’ve been watching Kimberly and she’s been someone that I really gravitate to as a mom. So it’s a tough choice between Kourtney and Kim,” Khloe stated during the episode.

Khloe gave birth to her baby girl back in April and has been loving life as a mom ever since. The Good American designer often shares photos of her sweet daughter via social media, and fans love to see the happy mother and daughter together.