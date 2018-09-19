Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Wows In A Bikini 3-Months After Giving Birth

Candice welcomed her second child just three months ago.

Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel is showing off her incredible body in a mismatched bikini just a mere three months after giving birth to her second child. The star rocked a skimpy top and high-waisted bottoms in the new photo posted to her Instagram account on September 17 as she soaked up the sun.

The stunning model, who’s most famous for her work with Victoria’s Secret, wowed in her two-piece bikini as she arched her back while sitting outdoors to get a little more sun on her face and body.

Candice sported the criss-cross silver top with chunky black and white bottoms as well as retro looking sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun as her hair was tied up on top of her head, while her eldest son Anaca appeared in the doorway.

Swanepoel didn’t give too much away about where she was or exactly what she was doing in the caption, but appeared to suggest that she may have been enjoying a vacation somewhere tropical as she simply used a sunshine emoji.

Many fans left comments in the comments section of Swanepoel’s upload, including one who called her incredible bikini body “Mommy goals,” as another said, “I’m sorry but you are goalsssss” with a crying emoji and three blue hearts.

Notably, it was just three months ago that Candice and boyfriend Hermann Nicoli welcomed their second child, a second son, into the world.

As reported by Harper’s Bazaar in June, Candice confirmed the birth of her second child in a sweet post on Instagram Stories that showed her little boy’s tiny hand holding on to hers.

Swanepoel captioned the photo, “Blessed” alongside a heart before later confirming that she and Hermann had named him Ariel.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As Inquisitr reported, Swanepoel first showed off her post-baby body in a bikini just a few days after giving birth during a trip to the beach. However, the model was forced to hit back at the haters after trolls left negative comments about her body on social media.

Daily Mail reported that Swanepoel fired back on Instagram Stories where she shared a photo of herself in a bikini 12-days after giving birth.

“This is me 12 days after having my son,” Candice hit back alongside a snap of herself in a two-piece. “If you have something bad to say about it…check yourself. Society can be so cruel to one another. Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days.”

The stunning model then added that she’s “not ashamed to show my post partum tummy” and was actually “proud” of her body.

“I carried my son for 9 months in there. I think I’ve earned the right to have a little tummy,” Swanepoel then added.

Candice then continued by encouraging other women to “be kind to each other” instead of tearing one another down.