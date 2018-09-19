Prince William’s African Tour Details Released

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, will be undertaking a visit to three African countries starting next week, per a previous report from the Inquisitr.

Details of the duke’s trip have since been revealed.

William will be in Kenya next week Sunday, September 30, as part of his public and private engagements in Africa, according to All Africa.

The main purpose of the duke’s visit will concern the fight against illegal wildlife trade, reported Citizen TV. Kensington Palace issued an official statement regarding his trip.

“The private working trip is being made as United for Wildlife President and Tusk Organisation Patron ahead of the 2018 Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference in London.”

During his time in Kenya, the prince will meet with the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) in Nanyuki, Laikipia County.

“His Royal Highness will visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards Battlegroup, which will be training under BATUK, in his role as Colonel of the Regiment,” reads a statement released on Tuesday by Alice Simpson, a communication officer in the British government. The Battlegroup will also include an Infantry Company from the Kenyan Army, and William will learn how the troops work together to benefit both Kenya and the United Kingdom.

The Duke of Cambridge will visit Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya from Monday 24th to Sunday 30th September. The private working trip is being made as @United4Wildlife President and @Tusk_org Patron ahead of the 2018 Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference in London #EndWildlifeCrime pic.twitter.com/vN8IrvKbli — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 18, 2018

The last time the prince visited Kenya was in 2016 when he attended the wedding of his ex-girlfriend Jessica Craig at the Lewa Wildlife Reserve. During that trip, he met with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, discussing the two countries’ relations, security, and wildlife conservation. No announcement has been made regarding official state visits with the president this time around. On that occasion Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied him.

Kenyatta visited the UK in April, during which time he met with Prince William at Kensington Palace and attended the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Kenya is also a special place for William personally, as it is the country where he proposed to then-girlfriend Kate Middleton back in October 2010 at the foot of Mount Kenya.

William’s upcoming tour will also take him to Namibia and Tanzania. Per another tweet by Kensington Palace, “While in the region, The Duke will undertake a small number of official engagements at the request of Her Majesty’s Government.”

It is not known whether his wife will accompany William on the upcoming tour or not. The duchess has been on maternity leave since the end of March, before welcoming their third child, Prince Louis, in April this year. She is due to return to royal duty either by the end of this month or sometime in early October.