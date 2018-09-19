‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoiler Preview: Sally Reminds Hope, Steffy Gives Second Chances [Video]

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, September 19 reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will need to delve into history for Hope Logan Spencer’s (Annika Noelle) sake. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will also come to Sally’s aid as Hope feels betrayed by Sally now working for the Intimates line. Bold and the Beautiful spoiler preview also shows Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) giving Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) some legal advice, while Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) believes the publishing tycoon has an ace up his sleeve.

Sally Sets The Record Straight

Sally wasn’t exactly welcomed into Forrester Creations with open arms. B&B viewers will remember that Eric Forrester (John McCook) used his clout to get her a job at his company. She was assigned to Hope’s line where she tried to show Hope her designs. Hope snidely told her that she would never design at the company, and she would only be allowed to do the work of an intern.

“Not only did I have my own line, I ran my own company.”

In the meantime, Sally had never stopped designing and even drew some lingerie for Steffy’s line. When the time was ripe, she showed Steffy her designs and she was welcomed on board as a designer for Intimates. The only problem is that Hope now feels offended that Sally jumped ship.

It seems as if Hope will try to belittle Sally again, but this time she won’t stand for it. She will remind Hope that not only did she have her own line, but she owned a fashion house too.

Justin Advises Bill On B&B

“If those two get hitched before the hearing, a judge might consider the stable home to be a factor.”

The BB preview clip shows that Justin is very worried when he finds out that Katie (Heather Tom) and Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) are engaged. He tells Bill that his chances to win the custody case diminish should Katie and Thorne decide to get married.

Bill and Justin go way back! Here’s a #TBT of one of our favorite #BoldandBeautiful dynamic duos. Who is yours? pic.twitter.com/RfdV5qp6RJ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 13, 2018

Steffy Defends Sally

“Everyone deserves a second chance.”

Longtime Bold and the Beautiful fans know that Sally was disliked at Forrester Creations. Some may even recall how Steffy threw her into a cake. Sally, in typical Spectra fashion, had stolen the Forrester designs and used them her fashion house. When Hope brings up Sally’s past, Steffy will remind her that everyone deserves another chance.

Ridge Distrusts Bill

“I think he’s got something up his sleeve.”

Nobody knows Bill’s sneaky ways more than Ridge. He believes that Bill has ammunition to use against Katie in court. Little does Ridge know that Bill does have an ace, and she happens to be his wife Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.