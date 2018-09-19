Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Believes He’s Got What It Takes To Outclass His Famous Father On The Pitch.

What does dad think of his son's bold brag?

Walking in their father’s footsteps is a tough ask for any son but when your dad is one of the most famous and skilled athletes on the planet the stakes just get higher and higher.

Not that being Cristiano Ronald’s eldest lad phases Cristiano Jr in any shape or form. The eight-year-old who recently joined the youth team at Juventus has high hopes that one day he’ll outshine his famous dad according to The Mirror.

It’s a bold brag and although Ronaldo Jr may well have his father’s fiery ambition, steely tenacity and cast-iron confidence coursing through his veins, his dad’s record isn’t just impressive it’s mind-blowing. For the sake of argument let’s remind ourselves just how good of a footballer Cristiano Ronaldo actually is.

For starters the player from Portugal is a five-times Ballon d’Or winner. He has netted more than 670 senior career goals for club and country He is also the proud holder of the record for most official goals scored in the top five European leagues (397), the UEFA Champions League (120), the UEFA European Championship (29) and the FIFA Club World Cup (7).

In one UEFA Champions League season alone Ronaldo smashed his way into the record books by scoring 17 goals. He’s the only player in history to win four European Golden Shoes and his trophy cabinet is bursting at the seams.

He has won 26 pieces of Silverware, including five league titles, five European Cups and one European Championship.

Would you have the self-belief to think you could surpass that?

Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Little Ronaldo does and although he doesn’t yet quite have his dad’s pedigree or trophy haul he did recently score an impressive four goals on his debut for Juventus youth team, and after tasting the sweet nectar of success little Ronaldo has his sights set on further glory.

Speaking about his son to Beln Sports, Ronaldo explained, ” I hope that Cris, my son, can be like his dad. He says he is going to be better (than me), but I think it’s difficult.

“I am very happy to have scored, for him too. He is playing for Juventus and adapting really well, it has been easier for him than for me.”

Ronaldo has previously described his son as chip off the old block and called him “a competitive person who does not like to lose.” He also revealed “he is very fast and has the skill and shots as well.”

Time will tell.