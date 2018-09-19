California Surgeon And Girlfriend Charged With Drugging & Raping Two Women, ‘Thousands’ Of Victims Suspected

Orange County officials said the couple would prey on women in tandem, feed them drugs, and then make videos of assault.

Not all doctors save lives.

From the outside, 38-year-old California man Grant William Robicheaux and his girlfriend, Cerissa Riley, 31, could seem like the perfect couple. Living in glamorous Orange County, Robicheaux boasted of a successful orthopedic surgeon’s practice, while also sporting good looks, with his beautiful girlfriend Riley always around to assist him. In fact, Robicheaux even had a stint in showbiz when he featured in an episode of the 2014 Bravo reality series Online Dating Rituals of the American Male.

But the couple’s good looks and charm was used for a sinister purpose, as revealed in a shocking press conference by Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas, who announced that Robicheaux and Riley were charged with multiple felonies, including drugging and raping at least two women.

“We believe the defendants used their good looks and charm to lower the inhibitions of their potential prey. “We’ve all heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing. Well, a wolf can wear scrubs or doctor’s clothing. Or a wolf can be a beautiful woman.”

Handout / Orange County Sheriff's Department

Rackauckas said that the couple worked in tandem to lure unsuspecting women they met at restaurants or nightclubs. They would then supply the women with large amounts of alcohol, or use other drugs to incapacitate them. The women were carried to the Newport Beach surgeon’s home, where Robicheaux and Riley would sexually assault their drugged victims and film them.

Although the couple has been charged with drugging and raping two women as of now, prosecutors believe the number of victims could run in the “hundreds” or even “thousands.” Hundreds of videos have been recovered from Robicheaux’s phone, showing victims “in various states of undress, consciousness and being assaulted,” according to AFP.

“We’re still going through those videos,” Michelle Van Der Linden, a spokeswoman for Orange County prosecutors, said.

Authorities called more victims of the couple to come forward during the press conference, following which Orange County officials claimed to have been inundated with calls from alleged victims of the duo.

“I am being told by investigators that their phones have been very active this afternoon,” Van Der Linden said.

“People are calling with additional information and we will be busy tracking down all the additional leads.”

When the police searched the California surgeon’s house, where the rapes are believed to have taken place, they found large quantities of drugs, including GHB (considered a date-rape drug), psychedelic mushrooms, ecstasy, and cocaine, as well as unregistered semi-automatic rifles, four other firearms, and magazines capable of carrying large amounts of ammunition, reports BBC.

Despite the seemingly overwhelming evidence, Robicheaux and Riley released a statement through their lawyer, denying the accusations.

“All allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley. They have been aware of these accusations for a number of months, and each of them will formally deny the truth of these allegations at their first opportunity in court,” the statement read.