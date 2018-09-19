‘Long Island Medium’ Returns To TLC, Theresa Caputo Adjusting To ‘New Normal’ After Divorce

Long Island Medium will return to TLC on Monday, October 8 with a new season which will allow fans an inside look into Theresa Caputo’s life as she adjusts to a “new normal” after her split from ex-husband Larry Caputo.

Life at home will be quite different for Theresa as she continues to move forward after her marriage dissolves, as noted in a press release set forth by TLC.

The season will capture how she handles life after her separation from her spouse of 28 years. Theresa and Larry announced their split in July of 2018.

The couple released a statement to Us Weekly regarding their split.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the two said in a statement to Us Weekly in December 2017. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Fans will watch as Theresa recuperates from major knee surgery. She will also undertake some major changes at home as she navigates handling the major construction being done on her home alone.

In addition to her personal struggles, the new episodes will also include many fun and emotional moments including meeting her daughter’s boyfriend, a surprise reading at a bachelorette party and a “knock and shock” surprise hour.

The new season will feature celebrity readings for chef Anne Burrell, actresses Annie Potts, Barbara Eden, Cindy Williams, Mindy Cohn, and Tisha Campbell-Martin, singer and songwriter Debbie Gibson, and actor John Schneider.

Through her gift of healing and connecting people with loved ones who have departed, Theresa hopes she can bring closure and a sense of peace to each person she reads.

In each episode of Long Island Medium, Theresa’s work/life balance continues to be put to the test as she juggles her readings and her family.

Theresa and her children Victoria and Larry have learned to live with Theresa’s mediumship, but it is certainly trying on their relationships. For Theresa, there is no “turning off” her gift.

The TLC star is worth a reported $3 million. Her estranged husband is a retired businessman.

In last season’s finale of Long Island Medium, Larry Caputo revealed that the couple hadn’t been spending much time together and had been dealing with “communication” issues.

Long Island Medium will return with brand new episodes on a new night and time, Monday, October 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.