Kavanaugh Accuser Christine Blasey Ford Calls For FBI Investigation

After putting Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court into a complete tailspin after putting forth accusations of sexual assault, Christine Blasey Ford is now in a heated debate with Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans over how her allegations should be investigated, according to reports from the New Republic.

Blasey Ford’s lawyers are adamant that the FBI conduct an independent investigation of all allegations before she goes on to testify in front of the Senate. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans, led by Chuck Grassley, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, won’t take anything but a single hearing where both Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh testify without any other witness testimony.

“Dr. Ford’s testimony would reflect her personal knowledge and memory of events,” said a statement released by Grassley. “Nothing the F.B.I. or any other investigator does would have any bearing on what Dr. Ford tells the committee, so there is no reason for any further delay.”

Upon analysis, the Senate Republicans seem locked in on turning these allegations into a zero-sum game situation, where a Senate divided by party lines will have to choose between two perspectives that will likely benefit the interests of each Senator’s respective party. This is probably the best course of action for Kavanaugh supporters, as it allows for the removal of any neutral testimony and gives Kavanaugh the benefit of the doubt, as all allegations against him can be contested.

Just in — @ChuckGrassley response to Ford lawyer’s letter pic.twitter.com/IOT56cAe8U — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 19, 2018

The question is also raised as to what evidence is being left off the table by not allowing for an investigation. By having an outside investigator look at the case, witnesses from the party could be brought in for questioning and a clearer picture could be produced, one that may even benefit Kavanaugh. One example is Kavanaugh’s friend from high school Mark Judge, who was present at the party and denied the allegations, albeit not while being questioned under oath.

The case seems to be that Republicans are seeking to have this nomination wrapped up as quickly as possible in order to move their attention on to the midterm elections. As the Kavanaugh nomination turning up more and more unpleasant details the longer it drags on, the Republicans see no benefit to the party by having an in-depth hearing.

This logic ignores the right Blasey Ford has to a fair hearing. Blasey Ford’s argument is much more convincing as it allows the allegations to move from the narrow scope of herself and Kavanaugh’s perspectives and present the truth of the entire story. That doesn’t seem to be the goal in this situation.