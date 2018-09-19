Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Huge Baby Bump In Sweet New Photo As Due Date Nears

Pregnant Kate couldn't stop smiling in an adorable snap with her closest friends.

Kate Hudson is giving fans another glimpse at her growing baby bump in a sweet photo with her girlfriends. The actress showed off her ballooning middle as she lay on the couch with some of her closest friends in a new photo shared on Instagram on September 18, who all sweetly placed their hands on her growing baby bump as she smiled from ear to ear.

Kate, who appeared to be almost ready to pop with her third child and her first with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, wore an all-black ensemble as she enjoyed some quality time with her friends while awaiting the birth of her little baby girl.

Hudson, who looked happier than ever in the cute friendship photo and appears to be due pretty soon, then shared a sweet sentiment in the caption as she spoke about feeling so much “joy” during her downtime with her nearest and dearest.

“To get the full value of joy you must have someone to divide it with,” pregnant Kate wrote on Instagram, before adding the hashtag “#girlfriends” and two heart emojis to her post.

Fans posted a number of sweet messages for the star in the comments section, with one writing, “Love this beautiful picture” before another told the pregnant actress that “Friends are blessings in our lives.”

“Love your posts…. full of joy, laughter and simple happiness,” said another with a kissing and a red heart emoji.

Pregnant Kate hasn’t publicly revealed her due date since confirming her third pregnancy via Instagram earlier this year, though People reports that her latest social media activity appears to suggest that she’ll officially be becoming a mom to a little girl sooner rather than later.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

The site revealed this week that the mom of two boys gave fans a glimpse into how she and her boyfriend Danny have been preparing for the arrival of their baby girl as she shared photos and videos of them getting her nursery ready on Instagram Stories.

Noting that Hudson and Fujikawa’s little bundle of joy will be born “any day now,” the actress showed off a number of pictures and videos of Danny preparing for the arrival of their baby, even captioning one showing him with a baby carrier strapped to his chest, “I think someone’s ready to go.”

Though the new baby will be the first for Danny, Kate is already mom to two boys.

Hudson shares her 14-year-old son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson and her 7-year-old son Bingham with ex-boyfriend Matt Bellamy.

Hudson’s proudly been showing off her bump throughout her pregnancy, as Inquisitr reported that the Fools Gold actress recently flaunted her bare baby bump on social media in August when she revealed that she was now in the “home stretch” of her third pregnancy.