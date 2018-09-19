Ariana Grande Seen For The First Time Since Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller’s Death Frolicking About In New York

Singer Ariana Grande was spotted out with friends in New York for the first time since the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, reports The Sun.

The 25-year-old was seen dancing in the rain in gray sweatpants and a Knicks sweatshirt paired with white sneakers. She had her hair up in two twisted buns on each side of her head and was sipping on a Starbuck’s iced coffee. After keeping a low profile since Miller’s apparent overdose death earlier this month, it appears she needed a refreshing walk to take her mind off the loss. She was even seen laughing with her friends as she skipped through the rain-soaked streets and became drenched from head to toe.

Fox News reported that Grande opted to skip the 2018 Emmys this Tuesday to “heal and mend” even though fans were hopeful that she’d show up to support her fiance Pete Davidson, who was nominated for 21 awards for his show, Saturday Night Live. Although both were scheduled to show up to the ceremony, they were noticeably absent.

A representative for the singer explained their absence in a statement to People on Monday.

“Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight. Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York. Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Grande broke her silence about Miller’s death last Friday after posting a tribute to him on her Instagram. Alongside a video of her ex, she wrote a caption talking about how much he meant to her and how sorry she is that she couldn’t help him.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

As the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer takes some time to grieve, she will be spending time with her fiance and their newly adopted pet pig.