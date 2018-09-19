Carrie Underwood Hilariously Opens Up About Her 3-Year-Old Son’s Obsession With Carrying Around Potatoes

Carrie reveals how her son would carry around four potatoes with him wherever he went.

Though Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher may both have a net worth of millions, the country star revealed in a recent interview that her 3-year-old son actually has pretty inexpensive taste when it comes to toys. Per People, Underwood recently confessed that her little boy has a bit of an obsession with potatoes as she revealed that he would even carry four around with him until she had to throw them in the trash.

“He had four of them that he would carry around everywhere,” Carrie said while chatting with radio host Bobby Bones, admitting that little Isaiah carried his potatoes around for so long that they started to get “funky” and she had to start throwing them away one by one.

“I had to, one by one, throw them in the trash because they were getting funky,” the country superstar – who’s currently expecting her second child – then continued, admitting that the potatoes were so old they “were past cooking.”

The “Love Wins” singer then continued by admitting that Isaiah took such a shine to his collection of potatoes that she would even have to put band aids on them if they got a “boo-boo.”

“One got a boo-boo,” Underwood said during the interview. “We had to put a Band-Aid on it, and it was just a thing.”

But it sounds like Carrie and Mike won’t have to worry about having too many more real potatoes around the house, as she told the radio host that her son now has some less “funky” toys to play with instead.

“After I did that, the Mr. Potato Head company sent me some proper potatoes to play with,” she said, referring to how she first told the world about her son’s love of the vegetable on Instagram.

“Of course, now I have Mr. Potato Head parts all over my house that aren’t with the potato so that’s fun to step on,” Carrie then joked.

Underwood shared a photo of one of her son’s favorite potatoes on her official page back in June, where she joked about little Isaiah’s “weird” obsession in the caption.

The snap showed a potato with a face drawn on it sitting in an inflatable donut ring.

“This is what my kid has been playing with for the past 2 days,” Underwood told her millions of followers at the time. “Yes, it’s a potato. Yes, he has other real toys. Yes, I know it’s weird.”

Underwood’s cheery potato talk comes shortly after the former American Idol winner revealed some more devastating news a heartbreaking and in-depth interview over the weekend.

As Inquisitr shared last week, Carrie broke down in tears during an incredibly emotional appearance on the morning show CBS Sunday Morning on September 16 where she opened up about suffering three consecutive miscarriages before finally falling pregnant with her second child.