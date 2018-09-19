Kylie Jenner Revealed That Big Sister Kendall Tried To Cut All Her Hair Off

Kylie Jenner just broke sibling-code by ratting out her big sister Kendall in a new video. What did Kendall do? Well, it looks like the supermodel tried to cut all of Kylie’s hair off when the youngest Kardashian/Jenner sisters were children. In an exclusive video with Glamour UK, Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner sat down and discussed family matters. During the sit-down, Kylie decided to throw her supermodel sister under the bus by coming clean to momager, Kris Jenner.

Kris begins by asking Kylie if Kendall had ever cut her hair. Kylie wastes no time in her response and quickly says,

“She said we were going to the playhouse. She took scissors, we got into the playhouse and she just starting cutting the hair off my whole head”.

When asked why she let her sister take a pair of scissors to her locks, Kylie defended her younger self by saying, “I just listened to her because she was my older sister”. From the looks of the video, it seems that Kylie and Kris don’t hold any hard feelings against the childish antics as they laugh about the event.

Interestingly enough, Kylie is quite known for changing up her hair quite often and maybe it all stems from her childhood days. The 21-year-old star has a huge collection of wigs and isn’t afraid to try out bold or interesting looks in favor of her short, dark lob.

Kylie’s natural-length is perfect for the new mom’s lifestyle. The long bob gives the star freedom to wear her hair down as babies tend to grab onto longer strands. Kylie’s short hair can also be easily tucked away in a wig cap so that the makeup superstar doesn’t have to give up long locks of every color imaginable.

The star has posted glimpses of her wig collection on her social media platforms as well as her own website. In one of these videos, Kylie called wearing wigs “easy” and that she “loves” to wear them. If Kendall wants to relive her amateur hairdressing days on Kylie, it looks like the star is already well-prepared to cover any bad haircut.

Kylie Jenner has not yet launched her own line of wigs. However, now that she knows what it takes to run a business (she’s the mastermind behind Kylie Cosmetics, after all) it wouldn’t be surprising to see Kylie dabble in hair-care. Would anyone be the least bit shocked if a wig line with Kylie’s name on it came out soon? It doesn’t look like it.