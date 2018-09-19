Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves In A Metallic String Bikini, ‘Beach Please’

Kim showed off her killer body in a silver metallic bikini after dropping 20 pounds.

Kim Kardashian is showing off her world famous curves in a new bikini photo she shared on her Instagram account this week. The mom of four showed off some serious skin in a new photo she uploaded to her account on September 18 where she could be seen sporting the skimpy two-piece while wrapping a white towel around her waist.

Kim’s toned arms were on full display in the snap, as was her slim waist, as she held on to her towel and her sunglasses while revealing her body in the fun metallic silver bikini.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was also rocking super long hair in the photo she shared this week as she wore her hair up in a ponytail that stretched all the way down to the small of her back.

Kardashian revealed in the caption that she was enjoying a beach day with the snap was taken, simply writing in the caption of, her upload “Beach Please” with an emoji with one arm up in the air.

The stunning bikini photo received more than 1 million likes in the first 10 hours since Kim uploaded it to her account, as well as thousands of comments from the star’s 117 million followers.

“I know you hear it all the time but you are just perfect,” one fan wrote in the comments. Another then wrote that they thought Kardashian was “looking good” in her metallic silver bikini and long black ponytail.

The bikini snap came shortly after Kim revealed her weight with fans, as Inquisitr reported that the star claimed she weighed 116 pounds after losing 20 pounds over the summer through new diet and exercise techniques she’s been trying out.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Speaking to E! News earlier this year, Kanye West’s wife got candid about all the hard work she puts into her body as she revealed that she’s so dedicated to health and fitness that she works out for an hour and a half every day.

“I’ve lost 20 lbs and I’m really proud of that. I was almost 140 forever and now I’m, like, 116 and it just feels good,” Kardashian told the outlet back in August, per AOL, revealing that she’d been working out with a bodybuilder for the past year, lifting weights to drop the pounds and get toned.

“I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don’t do a lot of cardio,” Kardashian continued of her workouts, crediting bodybuilder Melissa Alcantara for getting her into such great shape.

The reality star also put her new body down to a stricter diet, telling the site that she’s been “trained to just eat a lot healthier” than she used to because she doesn’t want to ruin all her hard work in the gym with an unhealthy diet and too much junk food.

“I used to just eat anything and everything and I loved it,” Kim said of how what she eats has changed over the past year. “And so I really do control that now… I don’t want to ruin it by just stuffing my face.”