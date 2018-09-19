Will Kylian Mbappe Become The Best Footballer In The World? This Former Soccer Star Thinks So

Kylian Mbappe set the 2018 world Cup alive with his fancy footwork and sublime skill which saw him become the first teenager since Pele to score in a World Cup Final, but will the 19-year-old Parisian become the greatest footballer ever?

Former England international Michael Owen thinks so. The Daily Mail reports that the former Liverpool star couldn’t praise Mbappe enough ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

Owen made his name and announced his arrival on the international scene with a dazzling run and absolute scorcher of an individual goal against Argentina during the 1998 World Cup.

Mbappe of course went one better by putting two in the back of the net against Argentina earlier this year as France won 4-3 and sent Lionel Messi’s boys home.

Owen told Sky Sport Mbappe reminded Owen of his own glory days.

“I was sat watching them (France) against Argentina and he ran past everyone and won a penalty. I thought ‘I did that when I was 18’. “And then he ran past everyone and scored a great goal and I was like ‘oh my word’. Then of course in the press the next day, was all the comparisons.”

Although Owen never held the World Cup aloft in his career Mbappe already has at the tender age of 19. So in one sense the pressure is already off the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Adam Pretty / Getty Images

Additionally Owen believes that Mbappe is more than capable of dealing with any pressure which will be heaped on his broad solders in years to come.