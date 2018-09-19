Kavanaugh Accuser Christine Blasey Ford Forced To Leave Her Home Amid Death Threats

Christine Blasey Ford’s hesitation to come forward anticipating she’d be the target of public attacks was not far fetched. The woman who is accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her is now receiving death threats, which has prompted her to move out of their own home with her two teenaged children, The Cut reporting.

One of the messages reportedly said that Ford had “6 months to live, you disgusting slime,” the publication reported.

“Ninety percent of people think she’s a hero and are extremely supportive of her, and 10 percent want her to die immediately,” according to The Cut report. “Her worst fears are coming true.”

A public hearing about the allegations was scheduled for Monday, at which both Kavanaugh and Ford said they would testify. However, On Tuesday Ford’s lawyers sent a letter to the Judiciary Committee requesting that the FBI launch an investigation into Kavanaugh before she appears at the extraordinary Senate hearing, as The New York Times reported.

Ford, 51, has also hired private security in light of the threats and other personal attacks she has been receiving, according to the letter published by Time.

“In the 36 hours since her name became public, Dr. Ford has received a stunning amount of support from her community and from fellow citizens across our country. At the same time, however, her worst fears have materialized,” the letter reads. “She has been the target of vicious harassment and even death threats. As a result of these kind of threats, her family was forced to relocate out of their home. Her email has been hacked, and she has been impersonated online.”

Before coming forward publicly, Ford’s accusations came to light in an anonymous letter last week, which she thought was going to be kept from the public, as the Inquisitr previously reported. However, when the issue began to be reported on, Ford came forward in an interview with The Washington Post.

Ford’s has contended that a 17-year-old Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed at a high school house party as he attempted to remove her clothes against her will when she was 15.

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” Ford told the Post. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

Kavanaugh has denied the accusations both before and after his accuser’s name surfaced. On Monday, Kavanaugh said he “had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself,” as reported by Voice of America.