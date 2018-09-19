Twitter Is Shocked To Learn That Ariana Grande And Cardi B Are The Same Age

Twitter user Lauren Milici went viral on Sunday after pointing out that singers Cardi B and Ariana Grande are the same age, reports The Daily Mail. Many people were shocked to learn that both singers are 25 years old while others were upset that Milici felt the need to point it out at all.

Milici’s original post read, “The fact that Ariana Grande and Cardi B are the same age is a lot to process,” which she then wrote in a follow up post in the comment section that it was shocking because she is also 25, and added that she loves both singers.

Many of the people who responded commented that they thought rapper Cardi B, who recently married Migos rapper Offset and gave birth to their daughter, looks much older than 25, while Ariana Grande looks younger.

One Twitter user was upset that Milici needed to “process” the age difference, writing “What’s the requirement to look like a 25 yr old” in response. Another user echoed this same sentiment, commenting “‘You said it’s a lot to process. Sooo you find it hard to process there are other people in the world that are the same age as you?”

Other fans of the singers pointed out that people may look at Grande and think that she looks younger because many of them grew up watching her star on Nickelodeon’s Victorious.

the fact that Ariana Grande and Cardi B are the same age is a lot to process — Lauren Milici (@motelsiren) September 16, 2018

Another user stirred the pot after writing, “Well I guess that explains why cardi is so immature. She’s only a 20 something.”

However, Milici didn’t receive just criticism for her comment. Several users understood what she was trying to say and supported her in the comment section. One wrote, “I get what you are saying here.. I don’t think you’re comparing them as artists. Just as two women that are the same age and act very differently.” Another commented, “Ariana looks 18 and Cardi doesn’t so I get it. I don’t know why people are getting upset over some random opinion.”

Milici appreciated those who came to her defense, as she hadn’t anticipated the onslaught of negative messages she would receive, and gratefully responded “Yes! And I love them both.”

One Twitter user pointed out that Cardi B and Ariana Grande are not the only two celebrities who are 25, writing that in case anyone else was unaware, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Travis Scott, Tori Kelly, and Nick Jonas are also all born in the same year (although some of them are now 26).

The tweet has been shared 58,000 times since it was posted on Sunday and has earned almost 310,000 likes.