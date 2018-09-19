Derek Sheehan Arrested, Youth Football Coach Reportedly Raped Young Boys And Took Video Of The Assaults

A New England father has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault on children, assaults he is alleged to have videotaped.

Derek Sheehan, 48, of Norwell, Massachusetts was arraigned on the charges last week, which include three counts of aggravated rape of a child, three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age, three counts of pose/exhibit in sexual act, three counts of photograph sexual or intimate parts of child and four counts of possessing child pornography, as reported by the Patriot Ledger.

Sheehan, a former youth football coach, was originally arrested in August following a two-month investigation, according to a police report on file with the Hingham District Court. Police began looking into Sheehan in June after a child under 14 reported he had been indecently assaulted by Sheehan in another town the previous August.

On August 17, police executed a search of Sheehan’s home, where they seized Sheehan’s cellphone and several other electronic devices. Sheehan was arrested the same day.

After pleading not guilty to the original charge of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and intimidating a witness, Sheehan was released on bail and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device.

At the time of his initial hearing, bail had been set at $11,000, also according to the Patriot Ledger.

A search of Sheehan’s devices revealed multiple instances of child pornography on his iPhone, as well as many hours of video on his external hard drive showing him sexually assaulting young boys.

According to WHDH Boston, the police report of the search describes “… an undetermined amount of video and thousands of photos.”

A father came forward on August 20 to report that his 13-year-old son claimed to also have been sexually assaulted by Sheehan. On Wednesday of last week Sheehan was rearrested on the new charges and arraigned the following day.

A dangerousness hearing was to be held Monday in Hingham District Court to determine Sheehan’s status. He was scheduled to appear but waived his right to the hearing through his attorney, Richard Sweeney. He was ordered held without bail and his next hearing is scheduled for October 15.

According to police, Sheehan is a married father, resided on Spring Brook Drive in Norwell, and worked for Oracle Communications Solutions.

Norwell Police ask that anyone with additional information regarding Sheehan, or the investigation, contact either Norwell Police Detective Daniel Dooley or Officer Kayla Puricelli at 781-659-7979.