Sheriff Slams FBI’s Handling Of Sunspot Solar Observatory Closure, Calls It ‘Chicken Sh*t’

After the Sunspot Observatory in New Mexico was suddenly closed without good explanation, the Internet couldn’t help but come up with their own set of conspiracy theories for why it was happening. Meanwhile, Sheriff Benny House had his own opinions on the matter, calling the FBI’s handling of the closure “chicken sh*t.” This is what House said, according to KVIA.

“I think it’s chicken sh*t the way the FBI handled it. I have a responsibility to protect my citizens. I think it’s paramount that we know what the threat is so we can provide safety.”

While there were no clear reasons given at first for the closure, it was later disclosed that there was some sort of criminal activity in the area that forced the closure.

The most popular conspiracy theory that popped up in the wake of the incident had to do with aliens, although that was later refuted, reported the Inquisitr.

But even now, as the observatory has re-opened, questions still remain about the details of the incident. In particular, House wanted to know the following.

“Is there a bomb threat? Is there an active shooter? Is it chemical? We need to know so we know what kind of man power to send up there, and with out knowing, it’s dangerous for everybody. We have a duty to protect and we can’t protect them if we don’t know what is going on.”

Even so, House didn’t get any of the answers he wanted from the FBI, who reportedly wouldn’t tell him anything.

wrote about the mysterious happenings at the Sunspot Solar Observatory, which the FBI has evacuated and won't say why https://t.co/N3j7c4Q1TE — Rex Santus (@rexsantus) September 13, 2018

And as House suggested, other conspiracy theories involved a chemical leak, which would indeed pose an environmental and health hazard for people in the area.

Mystery closure of observatory and FBI presence in Sunspot, New Mexico https://t.co/OAKxBdfWIC — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 12, 2018

Regardless of what really happened, the public hasn’t found out any further details. At the least, officials have refuted that there was a chemical spill or leak, and certainly that there are no aliens involved. And for those who want to confirm for themselves, Director James McAteer is offering all data from the telescope to the public “in its unaltered form,” described El Paso Times.

Sunspot 8 and 9 Sept 2018 effects:

solar observatory evacuated in New Mexico also Observatories (Australia, Chile, Spain, Hawaii , and Pennsylvania) have been shutdown pic.twitter.com/rIFO9dDEv5 — Tony (@Tonylean) September 13, 2018

And officials further defended their high level of secrecy during the closure by releasing the following statement.

“We recognize that the lack of communications while the facility was vacated was concerning and frustrating for some. However, our desire to provide additional information had to be balanced against the risk that, if spread at the time, the news would alert the suspect and impede the law enforcement investigation. That was a risk we could not take.”

The people who happened to be near the site around the time of the closure reported seeing Blackhawk helicopters in the sky, according to the Daily Mail. And it wasn’t just the observatory that was evacuated, either, as people in surrounding homes were also told to leave the area.