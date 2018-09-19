Annaliese Puccini Poses In A Blue Bikini As She Heals From A Breakup

Bachelor in Paradise‘s Annaliese Puccini was dumped on TV, and she’s since been leaning on her friends for support as she heals. In her latest Instagram post, Annaliese posed in a baby blue bikini. It looks like she’s taking a dip in a lake, as her hair is completely soaked. Her eyes are closed, as he holds her head and neck. The caption is a quote from Maya Watson, and it says, “Learning is a gift. Even when pain is your teacher.” Annaliese also used some positive hashtags, like “Positive,” “Hopeful,” and “The Best is Yet to Come.” The latter is definitely what her fans are hoping for, as many people let her know that they’re rooting for her. Also, someone complimented her “Good vibes.” One person sent her this heartfelt note.

“It’s great that you’re trying to keep a positive mindset after a breakup! You’re so beautiful from the inside out which makes you so deserving of love! Stay true to yourself, you got this!!”

Puccini’s positivity is something that many fans noticed during Paradise. In fact, InStyle noted that “Annaliese is what your year-round-Sperrys-and-khaki-shorts-wearing cousin would call ‘a smoke show,’ but despite being absolutely stunning (not to mention nice), she’s had some trouble on the show from the beginning. Despite that, she never loses hope.”

And her optimism is what her fans have noticed all along. Annaliese also opened up a couple of days ago about her experience of falling in love during Paradise. This is how she started her story.

“I fell in love in Paradise. I was all in during this process. I wanted to make sure that when I stepped onto the sands of Paradise that I was vulnerable, ready, and open (something I don’t always do in the real world). I think I succeeded in this, almost to a fault. Time is precious in paradise and so I jumped in fully.”

She then goes on to describe how she fell in love with Kamil, and wraps it up by asking people to be nice to her while she heals from the breakup. Fans were super supportive of her, many wishing her well while others encouraged her to stay strong.

And perhaps her positivity explains why she and Kamil are still reportedly “best friends,” according to Refinery 29. And while Kamil defended his TV breakup saying there’s not really a good time or place to do it, many people disagree. Some think he should have just had a conversation with Annaliese before the show, and avoided blindsiding her. It wasn’t just Puccini that was surprised by the breakup either, as cast members watched in amazement and shock as Kamil broke the news.