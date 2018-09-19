Ivanka Trump Reportedly Telling Her Father To ‘Cut Bait’ And Withdraw Brett Kavanaugh’s Nomination

A report from 'Vanity Fair' claims that Donald Trump's daughter believes his confirmation is now impossible.

Ivanka Trump apparently sees no chance of Brett Kavanaugh being confirmed to the Supreme Court, with a new report claiming that Donald Trump’s daughter is now advising that he “cut bait” and withdraw the nomination amid the possibility of a damaging sexual assault investigation.

Though Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court once seemed foregone conclusion, the process has now come to a halt amid an accusation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a teenager when they were both in high school. The accuser, California professor Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, said she would be open to testifying before the Senate but wants the FBI to investigate the allegation first. With the dark cloud hanging over the process, Ivanka Trump is telling her father to call an end to the nomination, Vanity Fair reported.

The report added that Donald Trump has been unusually even-keeled about the allegations, resisting his instinct to go on the attack against the accuser and instead expressing his regret about the allegation.

“According to sources, several factors are at play,” the Vanity Fair report noted. “White House advisers are worried that more damaging information about Kavanaugh could come out. Two sources told me the White House has heard rumors that Ford’s account will be verified by women who say she told it to them contemporaneously. People worry, without apparent evidence, of another Ronan Farrow bomb dropping. One source says Ivanka Trump has told her father to ‘cut bait’ and drop Kavanaugh.”

Donald Trump also recognizes that the GOP is predicted to lose a significant number of seats in the upcoming midterm elections and does not want to further alienate women voters, the report noted.

Ford herself is calling for a detailed investigation, with her attorney writing a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley and asking to have the FBI investigate the allegations before she testifies before the committee.

Grassley pushing forward with Kavanaugh hearing despite accuser calling for FBI to probe allegation first https://t.co/EyULBZWpN1 pic.twitter.com/3BHA8JUCax — The Hill (@thehill) September 19, 2018

“A full investigation by law enforcement officials will ensure that the crucial facts and witnesses in this matter are assessed in a non-partisan manner, and that the committee is fully informed before conducting any hearing or making any decisions,” the lawyers wrote.

But Grassley said there is no reason to have the FBI investigate, calling for Dr. Ford to testify before the committee on Monday with “no further delay.”

So far, Donald Trump has given no indication whether he may be considering withdrawing Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.