Lindsay Shookus Is Back On Instagram After Taking A Break Amid Shauna Sexton Rumors

Lindsay Shookus is back on Instagram after a break. And it’s good timing too, since she has plenty to celebrate. Yesterday, she accepted an Emmy on behalf of the cast of Saturday Night Live for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. Her return is marked by a photo of her holding the trophy in a plunge v-neck dress, as she’s surrounded by two friends. The SNL producer wore her hair up, with some dangle earrings and no necklace. Lindsay captioned the photo, “Best dates in the world.” She’s deactivated the comments, however, so fans are left to like the photos but can’t leave any messages.

Shookus reportedly took time off Instagram, shortly after she split from ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck. It was also around the time that people were buzzing with rumors about Ben dating Shauna Sexton. Since then, it’s become fairly clear that Ben and Shauna are interested in spending time together. Shauna’s been spotted visiting Ben in rehab, and also has been seen driving his car. At the same time, a source suggested that Lindsay was “devastated” by the situation. This is because she supposedly believed she might reconcile with Ben after he faced his alcohol addiction issues, according to the Inquisitr.

The reasons behind Lindsay and Ben’s split appears to be addiction-related, detailed a source for Us Weekly.

“Ben’s drinking was a driving force behind their split. The notion that Ben was taking steps to be healthier and sober prior to this intervention isn’t all true. Ben hasn’t been sober or been that present for his family and relationship with Lindsay, and now everyone knows the reason why. He was suffering, and his addiction undoubtedly took over.”

Lindsay still has a photo of her and Ben from her Instagram. It’s saying a lot, considering there are only 18 photos total on the account. The former couple posed together at a March For Our Lives event, as Lindsay smiled widely wearing a red shirt and black baseball hat. Ben looks unshaven, as he sported a black shirt and raincoat.

Ben’s relapse has been widely publicized. His ex, Jennifer Garner, was the one that drove him to rehab after he reportedly started drinking. And while Lindsay is believed to have done what she could do to help, she eventually had to leave the relationship. It turns out that Jen’s the best person to help Ben, because this is what a source said, reported Us Weekly.