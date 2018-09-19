Meghan Markle’s Cookbook Became No. 1 Best-Seller On Amazon Overnight, And It Hasn’t Even Been Released Yet

After the announcement that Meghan Markle co-wrote a cooking book in collaboration with the victims of the Grenfell Tower Fire in 2017, fans took note. And overnight, the book, titled Together: Our Community Cookbook, skyrocketed to the coveted No. 1 Best Seller spot on Amazon, detailed MSN. Notably, the book isn’t even available yet, although people can pre-order a copy.

This is great news, considering that this is Meghan’s first charitable work as a royal. The project was done in collaboration with many other women, all who came together at the Hubb Community Kitchen to share recipes and to cook. The tradition became a source of healing and comfort after the horrible fire, and now, some of the book’s proceeds will go to further fund the community kitchen project. The Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 was a horrific incident, where 72 people lost their lives, 70 were injured, and 223 escaped.

Meghan’s desire to help out the community through her passion for cooking is great to see. And it’s not too surprising to hear, because before she was a royal, she had a blog called The Tig, where she often shared recipes. We’ve also heard that the duchess won the hearts of Prince George and Princess Charlotte with her amazing cooking skills.

Meghan Markle visited a Grenfell Tower community project in secret. Now she's launched a charity recipe book for people who lived through the fire. pic.twitter.com/yz26bqSn5Q — AJ+ (@ajplus) September 18, 2018

It’s not just royals fans that seem to be excited about the cookbook, either. Meghan’s famous friends such as Serena Williams have expressed their excitement at hearing the news. This is what Serena said, according to Forbes.

“I used to call you Meghan (and I still do) but dear Duchess of Sussex your first project ‘Together’ a cookbook bringing women of all cultures together. I could not be more excited about it and proud of you. It’s beautiful – diversity, inclusivity, coming together in grief or joy.”

The cookbook’s “driving force” appears to be the duchess herself, as it sounds like she was very involved in the project from beginning to end. When Meghan first visited the Hubb kitchen and the women told her they gathered twice a week, she reportedly asked, “Why not seven days?” Someone told her that it was because they didn’t have enough money to do so. In response, she said, “We’ll do a cookbook.”

Meghan Markle made secret visits to Grenfell victims – and it's inspired her new bookhttps://t.co/cESXQIskQn pic.twitter.com/zsFYEUZAqf — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 17, 2018

It’ll be exciting to see how many copies of the cookbook will be sold to help the kitchen. But if the book’s best-seller ranking is any indication, it will be very successful. Hopefully the Hub kitchen will be able to meet seven days a week, all thanks to Meghan.