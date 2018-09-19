Karlie Kloss Says Meghan Markle Is Her Style Inspiration For Her Wedding, Per ‘Brides’

Victoria’s Secret model Karlie Kloss became engaged to Joshua Kushner on July 24. When she was asked about her style and makeup choices for the wedding, Karlie mentioned that she’s all about “less is more,” detailed Brides.

“I love a strong lip or a strong eye, but I would want to keep it more natural. For hair, an updo is pretty logical. Get it out the way, so you can dance and have a good time.”

And when she revealed that her style inspiration is coming from Meghan Markle’s look for the royal wedding, her wish to look more natural rather than “done up” makes perfect sense. For the wedding, Meghan wore little makeup that allowed her to let her natural beauty shine through. Karlie elaborated.

“[Meghan] looked gorgeous on her wedding day. I feel it’s a day that you want to just feel happy, beautiful, and not stressed. I think what makes someone most beautiful, especially on their wedding day, is when that glow comes from the inside.”

The model also recently spoke out about how she lost modeling jobs when she was in her teens after she started gaining weight. The weight gain wasn’t due to her eating habits, however; it was all attributed to her birth control.

Karlie Kloss says she lost modeling jobs after puberty https://t.co/9NFDaiq1UC pic.twitter.com/rfXHjMduJJ — Page Six (@PageSix) September 16, 2018

This is what Kloss said about the experience, reported People.

“I started taking birth control, and my body became more womanly — hips and thighs appeared. I started losing jobs; I wasn’t getting booked for the runway; designers stopped working with me. It felt as if my world had been turned upside down.”

Karlie then said she realized that she was trying to live up to her idols’ standards, not her own. She said that “I realized it was time for me to do me, to embrace the things that make me who I am.”

Now, Kloss is a busy woman, not just gracing the runway, but also a founder of Kode with Klossy. The two-week camp is all about teaching women how to code, according to E! Online. Their website also says that the camps are for girls who are 13- to 18-years-old, and Karlie described her own inspiration to get into coding.

“I realized that, just like art and fashion, code is about creativity, and that women who have these skills have the power to shape our future – and often have. Women are essential in forging digital progress and knowing how to code is the key to exploring and creating the newest frontier.”

In other news, Karlie’s not the only one who’s thinking of using a more natural look for her wedding. Meghan’s makeup artist, Daniel Martin, noted that her wedding look has impacted not just the bridal world, but the runway too. He’s noticed more women wearing a natural look, and said that his goal in doing Meghan’s makeup on her special day was letting Harry see her, not her makeup.