‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chloe Confronts Bonnie, Gabi Continues Her Revenge Plan

Days of Our Lives spoilers for mid-week reveal that there will be a lot of confrontation and connection in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) come face to face with Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans). As fans will remember, Bonnie blew back into town claiming that she had gotten pregnant by Chloe’s now boyfriend, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), and gave birth to his child.

Last week, Bonnie dropped the big baby bombshell on Lucas, and even introduced him to a baby girl named Bonnie after herself, whom she claimed he fathered during their one-night stand last year.

Now, Chloe will want to set the record straight with Bonnie, and let her know that she needs to tell the truth and back off of Lucas.

Elsewhere in Salem, Bonnie’s friend, Sheila (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins), will reconnect with her old friend, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). The pair were last seen together when Sheila was leaving Salem, but Days of Our Lives viewers will watch them have a surprising reunion this week.

Eli will likely be stunned to see his former friend back in town, and wonder why she has returned, and if she is looking to start any trouble.

Meanwhile, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) will have an emotional moment with her brother, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). Abby will tell her brother her concerns when it comes to Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus).

Abigail is on to Gabi in a sense. She knows that her former friend is upset about everything that has happened between them, and that she may be trying to sabotage her marriage to Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). However, she has no idea how far Gabi has already gone.

Days of Our Lives fans will remember that Gabi previously changed the DNA test results for Abby’s baby to reveal that Chad’s brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher), was the father of her unborn child, when Chad is actually the biological father.

Gabi has also been trying to break up Abigail and Chad’s marriage as a part of her revenge plan to make Abby miserable for sending her to prison for a crime she didn’t commit. This week, Gabi will continue her revenge plan, and will likely take it to a whole new level.

Days of Our Lives fans can see all the drama unfold when the soap opera airs weekday afternoons on NBC.