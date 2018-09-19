Donald Trump Says Hurricane Florence Is ‘One Of The Wettest We’ve Ever Seen, From The Standpoint Of Water’

Donald Trump shared some insight on the destructive Hurricane Florence that ravaged North Carolina, saying that it was “one of the wettest we’ve ever seen, from the standpoint of water.”

Trump made the perplexing remark on Tuesday in a statement that had been posted to his official Twitter page. The inelegant way of describing the hurricane attracted immediate attention, with the New York Magazine noted that it is the latest in a long series of bizarre statements from Donald Trump.

“Watching this video is very much like the common experience of making small talk about the weather with a stranger, except rather than ending the conversation after the normal ten seconds or so, the stranger believes his job and stature require him to elaborate with words that are not at his disposal. And so Trump adds that the hurricane ‘”certainly is not good,’ and that people have died (‘That’s a tough one, it’s tough to understand,’) and also that it ‘has been a nasty one, a big one.’ ”

Donald Trump has gotten into trouble in the past when trying to describe hurricanes. Last year, when he arrived in Puerto Rico to survey damage from Hurricane Maria, Trump appeared to downplay the destruction by making comparisons to Hurricane Katrina.

“Every death is a horror, but if you look at a real catastrophe like Katrina, and you look at the tremendous — hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people that died, and you look at what happened here, with really a storm that was just totally overpowering, nobody’s ever seen anything like this,” Trump said during his visit (via CNN). “What is your death count as of this moment? 17? 16 people certified, 16 people versus in the thousands. You can be very proud of all of your people and all of our people working together.”

It was during that same visit that Trump garnered controversy for failing to recognize the gravity of the situation on the island, with critics saying he appeared to treat the visit like he would a campaign stop. In a now-famous video, Trump tossed rolls of paper towels into a crowd of people as if he were handing out campaign swag rather than lending a hand in distributing relief supplies.

Donald Trump generated more controversy this year in disputing the death toll from Hurricane Maria, which was determined to be close to 3,000 people, most dying in the weeks and months that followed as power remained out on most of the island and critical supplies like food and medicine were in light supply.