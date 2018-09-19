‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fans React To Hope’s Interference In Ciara & Ben’s Relationship

Days of our Lives fans have been watching as Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) has been fuming over her daughter, Ciara Brady’s (Victoria Konefal) friendship with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, over 5,000 Days of our Lives fans were recently polled, and that 92 percent of those people believe that Hope needs to back off when it comes to her daughter’s interaction with Ben.

“Back up. You know it, 92% of the audience is happy to confirm. You get that no one wants their daughter hanging out with a guy who strangles people with neckties. But, then again, Ben has been declared sane, and, at a certain point, you’ve got to let your kids make their own decisions,” the report reads.

As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, Ben saved Ciara’s life when he found her on the side of the road after she crashed her motorcycle upon finding out that her boyfriend, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams), was getting intimate with Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan).

Ben has recently been released from the mental hospital. After he confessed to murdering Serena Mason, Paige Larson, and Will Horton, he was locked away. However, since that time Ben has gotten new medication and been declared safe to return to the streets of Salem by Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

However, Hope still doesn’t trust Ben to be around her daughter, and she’s been looking for any reason to get him out of Ciara’s life. Recently, Days of our Lives viewers watched Hope discover some new evidence that implicates Ben in a fire that nearly killed Ciara. However, Ben claims that she planted the evidence, and he’s not the only one.

On Tuesday’s episode of Days of our Lives, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) accused Hope of possibly planting evidence in Ben’s case in order to get him put back in the mental hospital, or behind bars and away from Ciara.

Later, Hope’s son, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) told his wife, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison) that it seemed a bit too convenient that his mother found the evidence after so much time had passed, hinting that he believed she may have planted it to keep Ben and Ciara apart.

Hope has broken the law before when she shot and killed Stefan DiMera (Joseph Mascolo) and dumped his body with the help of Rafe. So, it seems that she is willingly to cross the line when she feels something is important enough to her.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.