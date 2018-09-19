Drake Sues Layla Lace, Saying She Faked A Pregnancy, Lied About Rape, And Tried To Extort Money From Him

You might remember hearing about Layla Lace in April 2017, when she first came out with allegations that Drake had gotten her pregnant. It turns out that now, Drake is suing the woman for a ton of reasons, which include civil extortion, fraud, and defamation. Also, the lawsuit accuses Layla of abuse of process, and emotional distress, according to Hollywood Life.

So what happened, anyway? According to Drake, it all started after one of his concerts in Manchester, England in February 2017 when he had a one-night stand with Layla. He wanted to cut ties with her afterward, but the lawsuit makes it sound like Layla wasn’t totally on board with that. She texted him saying she missed him, and he told her he was sick and never responded again. That supposedly led the woman to fabricate a “fantasy relationship.”

Layla went on a radio show in April 2017 and announced Drake had gotten her pregnant. She also posted on Instagram about her supposed pregnancy, saying the following.

“So I guess still in this era this is the new thing that after you tell a dude you pregnant they stop answering they phone!!!”

In May 2017, she hired a lawyer and demanded money from Drake for the baby. However, the lawyer dropped off and Drake’s lawyer, Larry Stein, said that “There is no credible evidence of pregnancy, nor any baby, which would have been born last Fall.” But Layla still kept persisting, filing a claim with the New York Police Department alleging that Drake had raped her.

Update: Drake Suing IG Model Layla Lace for False Pregnancy Claim and Extortion https://t.co/nIprtwkLty — DJ Vlad – VladTV.com (@djvlad) September 19, 2018

And then, Layla hired a new lawyer and wanted money from Drake again, threatening to go public with the rape claims if he didn’t pay her. She was asking for millions of dollars, detailed TMZ. Considering extortion is a crime, Drake got smart and lawyered up. He’s seeking unspecified damages.

Throughout the pregnancy drama, Layla reportedly refused to allow a paternity test. Plus it’s important to note that the police cleared Drake of any wrongdoing after Layla reported the rape.

Maybe Drake will think twice before having another casual one-night stand.

