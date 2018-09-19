Former ‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Melissa Claire Egan Suffers Miscarriage

Former The Young And The Restless star Melissa Claire Egan recently revealed she suffered a heartbreaking loss earlier this year.

Egan, who portrayed Chelsea Newman in Genoa City, took to Instagram to share the story of her miscarriage tonight. The actress revealed that she miscarried her pregnancy at eight weeks and had a D&C surgery on January 18, 2018, while she was in the midst of wrapping up her run on the show. Although she’d revealed the news to her friends and family, she never shared it publicly.

However, when a friend of Egan’s recently revealed that she’d suffered a miscarriage too and felt so lost and alone, Egan decided to share her story with the world in hopes that no woman would feel alone after such a painful loss.

Egan shared a picture of herself after the surgery, and along with it, she wrote, “This picture was taken on January 18, 2018. My husband took this picture an hour after my D&C surgery after I had suffered a miscarriage at 8 weeks.”

She continued, “It’s so hard, and takes such a toll on you emotionally and physically, hormonally, all of it. But I hadn’t shared it publicly. Not for any particular reason, I just hadn’t.”

The actress said her friend appeared to be relieved in knowing that she wasn’t alone in the feelings that came along with losing a pregnancy.

Egan detailed, “She told me she had felt alone and like a failure, and less-than, because she hadn’t heard other people speak about it. This made me SO SAD, and made me want to share my story. With anyone and everyone. Just so no one feels alone. I promise you you’re not alone.”

The soap alum also said that Carrie Underwood’s recent revelation about her miscarriages on CBS Sunday Morning also inspired her to share. Inquisitr reported that the country music sensation talked about the three miscarriages she experienced before her current pregnancy.

Eagan also revealed that actresses Hilarie Burton and Claire Holt shared their stories of loss and she found strength through those as well since her miscarriage early this year. This past July, Egan and her husband Matt Katrosar celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary with beautiful declarations of love, and they seem to be strong after the tragic loss early this year.

While she never revealed if she wants to or can have children in the future, it sounds like Egan is doing well since the tragedy, and she’s interested in helping others through sharing that no woman who goes through a pregnancy loss is alone. Many of her followers chimed in with their similar stories of losing an unborn child.

Last month, Y&R producer and head writer revealed that he left Chelsea’s story open-ended so that Egan can return when she’s ready, according to a TV Line report.

Young said, “When Missy [Claire Egan] said she wanted to try new things we got the feeling that Chelsea was going off on a little trip and she wasn’t [leaving forever]. Missy and I talked about how this isn’t the end of the story. Chelsea has Adam’s kid. She’s got a big chunk of Y&R history out there. That character will walk back in one day. There’s no doubt about it.”

Whether she’s ready to rejoin the number one CBS Daytime drama remains to be seen, but Egan is healing and giving strength to other women by sharing her heartbreaking experience.