Serial Rapist Antonio White Caught After Victim Recognizes Him At Train Station Six Years After Her Attack

Police said White raped a number of women in the Atlanta neighborhood over the course of 25 years.

Antonio White saw a woman walking to a train station one night in 2007 and offered her a ride, but instead he brought her to a secluded area and raped her at gunpoint. He escaped after the rape, and the woman did not see him again.

Until six years layer. The woman had a chance encounter with White at a different train station in Atlanta in 2013. This time, she wasn’t going to let him escape again. As Fox 5 Atlanta reported, the woman screamed that he was the man who had raped her six years ago. Police heard her cries and took Antonio White into custody.

“She was overcome by the moment and began to yell out that he was the man who had raped her six years earlier,” the Fulton County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The report noted that the woman, who was not named, recognized White during their first encounter in 2007 as they had lived in the same Atlanta neighborhood. She felt comfortable getting into his Chevrolet Lumina that night, but grew frightened when he instead took her to an abandoned home. The woman tried to run away and was able to briefly escape, but White pulled out a gun and chased the woman down, threatening to kill her. White brought her back into the car, where he raped her and threatened to kill her if she screamed.

As police noted, the victim had told friends and family about the rape but never officially reported it to police, fearing that nothing would come of it and not knowing the rapist’s name.

But when Antonio White was arrested by MARTA police, they soon found that the violent rape was not an isolated incident — White was a serial rapist, preying on women over the course of 25 years.

“After MARTA Police finally arrested White in October 2013, and Atlanta Police began its investigation, detectives quickly learned White had sexually assaulted several other women in the Carver Homes/Lakewood area between 1983 and 2008,” the police statement noted. “During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence of four previous sexual assaults committed by the defendant. White would typically approach the women on foot and assault the victims in wooded areas. The defendant has one prior rape conviction, a robbery conviction, and he previously pleaded guilty to sexual battery.”

An Atlanta man has been sentenced to life in prison after one of his sexual assault victims recognized him while waiting for a MARTA train. https://t.co/7Phh2uLpN8 — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) September 18, 2018

Antonio White was found guilty of rape for the incident, and has now been sentenced to life in prison.