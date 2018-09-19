‘Westworld’ Season 3: Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, And Ben Barnes Discuss Aaron Paul’s Casting

Plus, Jeffrey Wright jokes that he will release the Season 3 script for Episode 1.

While the premiere of Season 3 of HBO’s Westworld is still a long way off, it hasn’t stopped some of the cast from teasing fans with information about one of the new cast announcements for the hit sci-fi series based on robots. And, ever since Aaron Paul confirmed he would be joining the Season 3 cast, fans have been wondering about the character he will play when the series returns.

According to Us Weekly, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, and Ben Barnes have been teasing fans with details of Aaron Paul’s casting in Season 3 of Westworld during the recent Emmys.

While not giving away any details of Aaron Paul’s storyline in Westworld, Ed Harris, who plays the Man in Black/William, exclusively spoke to Us Weekly during the 2018 Emmys on Monday, Sept. 17, and had the following to say about Aaron Paul’s casting.

“I think it’s great. He’s a wonderful actor, cool guy, so I’m not sure what his character will be, but the more, the better.”

So, that’s not a lot of information about Aaron Paul’s role in Season 3 of Westworld. To be honest, it’s likely no one will really drop the dirt on his character ahead of the Season 3 premiere. However, fans can hope that someone will slip up.

Ed Harris attends the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Polk / Getty Images

Jeffrey Wright, who plays the host, Bernard Lowe, was not giving anything away about Paul’s role. Instead, he joked during the HBO Emmys afterparty that he would send out the first script for Season 3 of Westworld.

“If you slap me your email address,” he said. “I’ll send you the first script.”

Of course, this sort of humor is common in regard to Westworld. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, prior to the premiere of Season 2 of Westworld, the show’s creators, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, epically Rick-rolled fans of the show by posting a 25-minute video claiming to clear up everything about Season 2 — spoilers included. Instead, it turned out to be Evan Rachel Wood singing a Rick Astley classic and then 20 minutes of footage featuring a dog sitting in front of a piano.

#EMMYS | Ben Barnes Tease Aaron Paul’s Season 3 Casting — US WEEKLY Interview by Emily Marcus (Sep 17, 2018) #westworld pic.twitter.com/SnknWyXpN6 — BEN BARNES (@BlNBONS) September 19, 2018

Finally, Ben Barnes weighs in on Aaron Paul’s arrival in Season 3. Even though Ben Barnes’ character, Logan, has died in Westworld, it seems this actor is the one who is ready to spill the most about Paul’s casting. Although, once again, there is not really a lot for fans to glean about his role in the upcoming season of Westworld.

“It just got very exciting, very exciting,” he told Us Weekly.

“I love Breaking Bad and, you know, I’ve met Aaron a few times and I think he’d be such an exciting addition. He’s such a kind of unexpected addition to that cast. I wouldn’t have predicted that. When new people are cast that you already know their body of work, you kind of … it’s a catalyst for speculation. I wonder if he’s going to be security at the park or I wonder if he’s going to be a host himself. I wonder what role he’ll be. You can’t ever imagine it as well as the creators of the show can.”

Aaron Paul made the official announcement about him joining the Season 3 cast for HBO’s Westworld via a tweet on September 13.

I feel like I’m in a dream Dolores. Can you wake me up from this dream? #Westworld pic.twitter.com/tmjGQA2kq8 — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) September 13, 2018

Westworld has been confirmed for Season 3 according to Variety. However, shooting is not expected to start until June of next year according to an interview Ed Harris did with the Huffington Post.