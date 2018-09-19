Justin Bieber Calls Hailey Baldwin ‘The Love Of My Life’ While Singing To Her On The Streets Of London

Hailey Baldwin is the love of Justin Bieber’s life and he’s not afraid to say it to a group of strangers in another country, which is exactly what the 24-year-old pop star did while singing to his newly, reported wife on the streets of London, as detailed by People.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who recently legally wed, took off for England over the weekend, as the model was due to walk the runway at London Fashion Week on Monday for the Adidas Originals Falcon Show.

Since completing her modeling duties, Baldwin, 21, and Bieber have been hitting the streets in London for some good old-fashioned sightseeing. The couple has also been spotted engaging in some major PDA along the way.

However, Bieber decided to kick it up a notch on Tuesday when he brought out his acoustic guitar and began serenading his love just outside Buckingham Palace, as fans gathered. Baldwin recorded her man as he performed an acoustic rendition of his 2016 hit, “Cold Water,” which he collaborated on with Major Lazer and MØ.

One lucky fan happened to be at the right place, at the right time and shared a clip of the performance via Instagram, captioning the post, “Justin Bieber singing in front of Buckingham Palace today!”

In another video, Bieber can be heard saying, “I you, babe. I love you so much. You’re my favorite.”

However, his next declaration is what really drew reaction from fans.

“That girl right there is the love of my life,” he said.

While Baldwin was showing of her modeling skills on Monday, her uncle, actor Alec Baldwin, was attending the 2018 Emmy Awards and confirmed the multiple reports that Bieber and Baldwin really did get married on Thursday, Sept. 13.

“They went off and got married, and I don’t know what the deal is,” he said.

Although the couple are now legally husband and wife, fans should not expect them to don wedding rings just quite yet.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a source told People that Baldwin and the “Baby” singer will not wear wedding rings until after their official wedding takes place because despite their unexpected civil union at the New York City Marriage Bureau, the couple does still fully intend to have a wedding ceremony in front of God and their family and friends.

As the speculation grew, Baldwin attempted to shut them down when she went on Twitter and wrote, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!” The tweet has since then been deleted.

According to the source, Baldwin and Bieber are expected to marry in a matter of months.