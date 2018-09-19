Farrah Abraham’s Mother Reacts To Her Positive Drug Test

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham’s mother, Debra Danielson, is opening up about her daughter’s recent positive drug test.

According to a Sept. 18 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Farrah Abraham and her mother, Debra Danielson recently appeared on the talk show, Face the Truth, hosted by Vivica A. Fox.

While on the show, Debra expressed her concern about her daughter’s behavior, revealing that she believed that Abraham may be on drugs. So, the hosts of the show revealed that both Farrah and Debra should take drug tests, which they did.

When the test results were revealed, Farrah Abraham was shocked to learn that she tested positive for barbiturates, such as a muscle relaxer or a mood stabilizer, which could possibly be prescribed from a doctor. However, the ex-Teen Mom star claims that she was not taking anything, and that the results were wrong. After the drug test, Debra Danielson revealed that she was “sad” about the results.

“It was very sad to hear. My daughter needed to know that she was taking a harmful drug, so she could make the right decision to eliminate it. Especially if she is training hard for her upcoming fight. Although being on the show was difficult because of the issues at hand, I feel it helped our relationship to begin a healing process. I miss Sophia and as a co-parent for [nine] years, it is difficult not to be able to talk, laugh, and hug for 10 months,” Danielson told the magazine.

After the positive drug test results Farrah took to Instagram to vent. Later, she posted a video of herself training for her upcoming charity celebrity boxing match, where she is going to fight former Flavor of Love star, Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander.

“When I want to beat up the host on the show (host = water bottle) #facethetruth training with @fabianoiha,” the former Teen Mom OG star captioned the training video.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham recently got called out by new Teen Mom star, Cory Wharton, during his interview on the Domenick Nati Show this week.

“I could give two s**ts less if Farrah was on this season. I think it would be great, more ratings, more exposure for us. I could care less. If she’s happy doing what she’s doing, I have no problem taking her spot this season. You can pass her check right over here and I’ll be okay with that,” Wharton said.

Farrah Abraham has yet to respond to Debra Danielson’s comments and Cory Wharton’s words.