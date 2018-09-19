Donald Trump Declined To Change ‘Ridiculous’ Hair Because It’s His Trademark, Stormy Daniels Claims

Stormy Daniels revealed in her forthcoming memoir Full Disclosure that President Donald Trump was aware that his hair was “ridiculous,” and that Trump declined to change it because his hair is his “trademark.”

The Guardian obtained a copy of Daniels’ book and reported key takeaways from the content.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is an adult film actress and director who claimed she had an affair with Trump after meeting him at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006. She is suing the president over a nondisclosure agreement related to their alleged affair.

In her book, Daniels said she asked Trump about his hairdo because he appeared to enjoy being teased. Trump’s peculiar hairstyle has been commented on years before he was elected the 45th president of the United States.

Trump apparently said that he is aware that his hair is ridiculous.

“‘I know,’ he said with a smile. ‘It’s ridiculous. Come on. First of all, I have a mirror,'” Daniels wrote in the book.

Trump also allegedly said that every celebrity stylist has offered to fix his odd haircut, but he refused, not only because he did not want to start a fight, but also because it is his thing, and trademark.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Daniel’s revelation showed how Trump cared for his hair but it is not the first time that people close to the president revealed how he treats his famous hair.

In his book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, which was published in January, Michael Wolff wrote that first daughter Ivanka Trump claimed of intricate steps it take to put her father’s hair together. The book also claimed that the property tycoon’s hair is the result of a scalp reduction surgery.

“She often described the mechanics behind it to friends: an absolutely clean pate—a contained island after scalp-reduction surgery—surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray,” Wolff wrote.

Wolff also wrote that the distinctive blonde hair was the result of Trump’s impatience as he attempts to get rid of his gray hairs using cheap dye.

Amid speculations that the president uses a wig, Harold Bornstein, Trump’s doctor for nearly four decades, revealed last year that the president takes prostate-related drug Propecia to prevent hair loss and male pattern baldness.