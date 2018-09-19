Pittsburgh Pirates Honor Mac Miller After His Tragic Death With Pre-Game Moment Of Silence

The Pittsburgh Pirates paid tribute to rapper Mac Miller Monday night with a moment of silence before the game began. The Pirates were set to play against the Kansas City Royals but before the first inning started, a video featuring Mac Miller was shown to the crowd. Heartbreakingly, the video included a clip of the rapper throwing out the first pitch at the ballpark of his hometown.

The video touched on how much Mac Miller meant to the Pittsburgh community, “Locally, Mac is remembered as a hometown kid who sang about our city where his heart clearly remained,” the announcer said. “Our thoughts are with his parents, his grandmother and all of his family and friends who mourn his passing”.

The city of Pittsburgh is deeply feeling the loss of Mac Miller. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ James Conner wore special Mac Miller cleats, People reports. And Blue Slide Park is not only the name of one of Miller’s albums but an actual place in the city. Hundreds have left flowers and notes at the famed location. Rolling Stone reported that during a vigil at the memorial, Miller’s grandmother spoke about her grandson’s love for the city,

“He wished he was here and I wish he was here. He loves you all, he loves Pittsburgh, and everything that you have done for him. Thank you so much for everybody being here. You are wonderful and we love you.”

Tonight, a pregame moment of silence for Pittsburgh’s own, Mac Miller. pic.twitter.com/n6RE1cMvaQ — Pirates (@Pirates) September 17, 2018

Former Pirates player, Andrew McCutchen (who now plays for the New York Yankees), tweeted about the importance of the Pittsburgh Pirates to Mac Miller and the way he loved to support his favorite team.

Mac Miller was Pittsburgh. My last encounter w/ him was when I was on the Pirates and he came to a game in LA. He sat right next to our dugout and cheered throughout the entire game. Literally standing and screaming every time I ran in from defense. You will be missed bro. RIP — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) September 8, 2018

Mac Miller’s death was as shocking as it is heartbreaking. The rapper was found dead in his Los Angeles home Friday, September 7 from a suspected drug overdose. The love for Mac Miller hasn’t just been felt in the artist’s hometown. Fans and celebrities worldwide are mourning the tragic loss of another start taken too soon.

Rest in your peace Mac Miller.

Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.

Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 7, 2018

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Ariana Grande, who used to date Mac Miller before their breakup earlier this year, has also posted about his passing. On Instagram, the pop star has shared songs from Miller and has also posted a photo and a video. The photo, a black-and-white shot of Miller, was not captioned. The video, however, included the star’s first official statement since the news of Mac Miller’s passing broke.

Mac Miller, who was born Malcolm James McCormick, was 26-years-old.