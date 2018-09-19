Bristol Palin Disses Farrah Abraham: ‘You Could Not Pay Me To Want To Be Anything Like You’

The claws are out!

As fans of the hit show Teen Mom OG know, Bristol Palin is replacing Farrah Abraham on the upcoming season of the MTV show. Abraham was given the ultimatum of working in the adult film industry or appearing on the show and she ended up choosing her career in the adult entertainment industry. But since her replacement was named, there seems to be a bit of bad blood between the two women.

Today, Radar Online shared that Palin appeared on Jenny McCarthy’s radio show The Jenny McCarthy Show on SiriusXM and a lot of the interview was centered on Farrah Abraham. In the segment, McCarthy told Bristol that Farrah has said that she wants to be “just like” her.

And when McCarthy told the mother of three that tidbit of information, she had mixed feelings.

“Girlfriend. I watch the show. I kind of felt bad,” she shared. “I know how it feels to be judged off the bat. I feel like I walk into a room and people just whisper. I watch the show. Maybe she’s just misunderstood. Poor girl, I feel so bad.”

But soon after, her sympathetic tone turned to something a little bit more negative.

“Girlfriend, you could not pay me to want to be anything like you. Honestly. No, I’m not trying to be like her.”

Palin also told McCarthy that despite her beef with Abraham, even if Farrah was still on the show she would have joined the cast because she is not afraid of her and is “confident.”

“This is the only time I’m going to address it. I can’t stand people like that,” Palin dished. “That are just searching for attention. So, it’s poke, poke, poke. No. You’re like that on the show because that’s how you are.”

In the middle of July, Palin announced to her Instagram followers that she would be joining Teen Mom OG this coming season. In the photo, Palin posed with her three kids, who all smile for the camera. In the background is the MTV film crew, who also look into the camera for the photo op.

Reviews on Palin’s news were mixed from her followers with some being excited that she is going to appear on the upcoming season and others thinking that there were better choices to replace Farrah. In all, the image earned Bristol 25,000 likes in addition to 1,800 comments from her 234,000 plus followers.

The new season of Teen Mom OG is set to air in October on MTV.