Netflix Has Acquired The Film ‘Dumplin” Which Will Feature Original Music By Dolly Parton

Jennifer Aniston will star in the Netflix comedy based on the novel by Julie Murphy.

For fans of Dolly Parton and the streaming service Netflix, the newest acquisition from Netflix will literally make your heart sing. According to a press release, Netflix has acquired the movie Dumplin’, which will feature collaborations as well as original music from the country music legend Dolly Parton.

According to the press release from Netflix, Dumplin’ is a comedy that tells the story of a “plus-size, teenage daughter of a former beauty queen, who signs up for her mom’s pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town.”

Netflix’s Dumplin’ will star Danielle Macdonald (Bird Box, Skin, Paradise Hills, Patti Cake$), Jennifer Aniston (Murder Mystery, Horrible Bosses, Marley and Me), Odeya Rush (Lady Bird, Goosebumps), Dove Cameron (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Liv and Maddie, Descendants), Harold Perrineau (Claws, Lost), Bex Taylor-Klaus (Hell Fest, The Last Witch Hunter), and Ginger Minj (Miss Arizona).

According to the press release, Dumplin’ will feature music by Dolly Parton, including “newly-recorded collaborations of her classic songs in addition to six new original songs.” Some of Parton’s music will be co-written by herself and Grammy nominee Linda Perry. In addition, there will be special guest vocalists which include Sia, Miranda Lambert, Mavis Staples, Elle King, Alison Krauss, Rhonda Vincent, Danielle Macdonald, and Jennifer Aniston.

The soundtrack for Dumplin’ will be produced by Linda Perry and executive produced by Dolly Parton. It will release worldwide on November 30 on Dolly Records/RCA Nashville (Sony Music). Netflix also reveals the following information about the debut feature track.

“‘Here I Am’ performed by Dolly Parton and Sia is the first release from the forthcoming Dumplin’ Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Available for download and streaming on September 14, this self-penned song was originally recorded by Parton and included on her Coat of Many Colors album (October 1971). This brand-new recording of “Here I Am” captures Dolly Parton and Sia’s striking vocal re-imagination of this classic album track.”

Dumplin’ will be directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal, 27 Dresses) from a script by Kristin Hahn and based on the No. 1 New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Julie Murphy.

Jennifer Aniston and Danny Nozell will act as executive producers on Dumplin’. The producers are listed as Michael Costigan (American Gangster, A Bigger Splash, Brokeback Mountain, Ghost in the Shell), Mohamed AlRafi (Above Suspicion, Lying and Stealing), Kristin Hahn (The Switch, Cake), and Trish Hofmann (Gringo, Get On Up). All the producers are from A Cota Films and 50 Degrees Entertainment Presentation.

According to Variety, Dumplin’ is set to stream on Netflix later this year in the U.S. as well as in other select international territories. The movie will also be available in select theaters across the U.S. Variety also states that Disney originally acquired the movie rights to Dumplin’ but decided not to go ahead with production.