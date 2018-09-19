Melania Trump Dons Knee-Length Wool Gucci Coat Despite High Humidity In D.C.

Melania Trump has been making statements with her stylish outfits as the first lady, but her latest ensemble left some people feeling confused. On a high-humidity 80 degree day, she wore a $4,000 white Gucci wool coat with navy blue accents. Most people would think that the piece is way too warm for such a hot day, but Melania looked comfortable as she smiled for the cameras. The coat, however, was blasted by InStyle, as they claimed it was “just short of boring, saved by white stitching and glint-y gold buttons.” And indeed, the outfit was pretty basic. Melania wore some black heels, as she fit into the day’s color scheme of white, black, and blue.

The Trumps were joined by Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife, First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda. Kornhauser-Duda also wore a white jacket, but hers fit into the season a little better. The Polish first lady also accessorized with a black belt, and kept things chic with black pants, heels, and some earrings. Meanwhile, President Duda wore a black suit with a blue tie that popped.

You might remember an awkward incident involving the Polish first lady last July. She reached out to shake Melania’s hand, but Trump thought that she wanted to shake his hand a second time. She accidentally ignored his extended hand, and went to shake Melania’s hand instead. But as a seasoned first lady, she realized Trump’s mistake and gave him a second handshake, detailed the Daily Mail.

Melania Trump wore $4,000 Gucci coat to greet Poland's first couple — despite the 80-degree heat https://t.co/M2cN6eznMM — Impeachment4Trump (@AllThingzTRUMP) September 18, 2018

Melania seems to really like Gucci, as she’s been spotted wearing the brand several times. For example during her trip to Helsinki for Trump’s visit with Vladimir Putin, she wore a yellow Gucci coat. Melania looked great, as she accessorized with some pale yellow shoes to match, according to WWD. The coat also had a butterfly motif, which gave her a feminine look.

Melania Trump Wore a 4000 Gucci Wool Coat in 80 Degree Humidity https://t.co/pf6KcVRpOD pic.twitter.com/KPpQGL6lv2 — Nenita Jade (@trendylace) September 18, 2018

And in November 2017, the first lady wore a Chinese-inspired Gucci dress to a state dinner hosted by the Chinese President Xi Jinpin and his wife in Beijing. The dress mimicked the classic Chinese dress form, and had beautiful detailing throughout. The dress was made by Alessandro Michele, and was considered an “interpretation of a cheongsam dress,” reported the Vanity Fair.

Recently, there’s been a lot of controversy surrounding Trump and his previous alleged affairs. Melania has stayed silent about the drama so far, and has instead focused on sending messages to the victims of Hurricane Florence.