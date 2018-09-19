Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Flat Tummy In New Photo

Khloe Kardashian hasn’t been shy about showing off her post-baby body. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to give fans a glimpse at her curves, and promote a diet product.

Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of herself showing off her flat tummy while wearing a pink spandex outfit. In the mirror selfie the reality TV star rocks hot pink leggings and a matching sports bra. She donned a bracelet on her wrist, and styled her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and in loose waves.

“Progress update! Enjoying my meal replacement shake program from @flattummyco and I’m actually feeling sooo good right now, can you tell? These meal replacement shakes are so effective and the results I’m seeing and feeling are amazing – I’m super excited for the next few weeks,” Khloe captioned the photo.

In addition, Kardashian has been open with fans about how she has been working out, which has lead to her to lose over 30 pounds since the end of her pregnancy.

The flat tummy photo came just hours after Khloe Kardashian shared a brand new photo of her adorable daughter, True Thompson, whom she gave birth to back in April. The five-month-old little girl is often the star of her mother’s social media photos and stories, as fans love to see what the baby girl is wearing, and how much she’s grown.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian will likely be saying goodbye to her boyfriend, Tristan Thomposon, very soon. Tristan will be returning to Cleveland very soon for training camp with his NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, Khloe is said to be putting some pressure on Tristan to get traded from the Cavs to one of the L.A. teams like the Lakers or Clippers so that they can all be together in California near Kardashian’s famous family.

“Tristan is not excited about starting another season in Cleveland now that the best player in the league, LeBron James, is no longer his teammate. Khloe has put pressure on Tristan to move to a team in Los Angeles, with the Lakers or Clippers. He feels stressed because he wants to make Khloe happy. He’s trying to do what he can to make a move that will keep them both happy,” an insider previously told Hollywood Life.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E!